Christopher Millen sentenced in Tauranga District Court for Waihī machete attack

Hannah Bartlett
By
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Christopher Millen hid in dense bush in the Athenree Gorge for about five months after he attacked a man with a machete.

When Christopher Millen turned up at a woman’s house in Waihī to collect $20 he said he was owed, he had a “large machete” hidden under his clothes.

Confronted by a man visiting the woman, Millen swung out with the machete, causing wounds to the man’s abdomen and back, before

