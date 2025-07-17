Christopher Millen hid in dense bush in the Athenree Gorge for about five months after he attacked a man with a machete.
When Christopher Millen turned up at a woman’s house in Waihī to collect $20 he said he was owed, he had a “large machete” hidden under his clothes.
Confronted by a man visiting the woman, Millen swung out with the machete, causing wounds to the man’s abdomen and back, beforeMillen went on the run and hid out in the bush in the Athenree Gorge for five months.
While there, he got hold of a firearm and ammunition, tools and equipment, and a sheep from a nearby property and camped in a “heavily camouflaged” makeshift campsite.
Waihī police caught up with Millen in August 2024, after locating the campsite and getting help from the Special Tactics Group, Armed Offenders Squad and police helicopter.
The man tried to push him off, but fell to the ground.
Millen said, “I’m going to cut you up”, before he struck the man’s back with the machete.
The man got to his feet and grabbed a branch to defend himself.
Millen took off, smashing the window of the woman’s Holden Commodore as he fled.
The man Millen attacked ended up hospitalised with wounds to his abdomen and back.
Five months in the bush
After the machete attack, Millen was living rough in the bush in the Athenree Gorge, and “actively evading police”.
Waihī police Detective Glen Ewing said on August 12, 2024, police discovered where Millen was camped out.
They knew he was “armed, highly motivated to evade arrest and in a difficult to access location”, so they enlisted the help of Police Special Tactics Group (STG), Waikato Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) and the police Eagle helicopter.
The Eagle located Millen’s campsite and confirmed he had a long-barrelled firearm.
Millen ran from police, discarding the firearm along the way, before STG officers apprehended him “without incident”.
“And given the danger which an offender represents to the community by the possession of firearms.”
The judge sentenced Millen to six years’ imprisonment on the charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and three burglary charges.
On the unlawful possession of a firearm charge, Millen was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment, and for the two charges of intentional damage, he was also sentenced to one year’s imprisonment, all to be served concurrently.
The judge noted the impact the offending had on the retired couple Millen stole from and the damage caused to the home they were building.
A reparation order of $2625 was made for the damage caused, and there was an order made for the destruction of the firearm.
