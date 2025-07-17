Advertisement
Wairarapa measles outbreak spreads to Manawatū, 3 new cases confirmed

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

With the countries current vaccination rates, an expert warns New Zealand is at risk of a measles epidemic. Video / Dean Purcell / Katie Oliver / Ben Dickens

Three new cases of measles have been confirmed today, spreading beyond Wairarapa for the first time since the outbreak began.

The Ministry of Health said there were now eight people infected with measles, with two more cases in the Wairarapa and a third from Manawatū.

Six new locations of interest

