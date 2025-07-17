The ministry says all the cases are connected to the initial Wairarapa outbreak at the start of July, which was linked to international travel.

Everyone had gone into quarantine but one person was found to be infectious for a brief period before this happened.

“Although the case did everything right as advised by public health services, because they unexpectedly developed symptoms sooner than usual, we’ve taken a cautious approach by going back to check any locations they may have visited just before going into quarantine,” said National Public Health Service Medical Officer of Health Dr Craig Thornley,

“We are however advising anyone who may have visited the Feilding locations at the same times as the case to monitor themselves for symptoms, such as a high fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes or a rash that spreads down the body.

“We strongly encourage any locals who aren’t immunised, or who haven’t previously had measles before (so are therefore not immune), to make the most of the vaccination services available in our community,” Thornley said.

“This includes anyone who may be planning to head overseas in the near future, given there are outbreaks happening in many popular travel destinations such as the US, Canada, the UK, Vietnam, Thailand and India.

“Similarly, anyone who has recently returned from an overseas trip should be watchful for measles symptoms.”

Locations of interest

On Tuesday, July 1, cases visited Pak’nSave Masterton between 8.30am and 11am.

On Thursday, July 3, cases visited Pak’nSave Masterton between 8.30am and 11am and Carterton Library between 10am and 12.30pm.

On Friday, July 11, cases visited:

New World Feilding, between 2pm and 3pm.

Arohanui Hospice Shop between 2.45pm and 3.45pm,

Salvation Army Manchester St between 2.30pm-3.30pm,

The Warehouse Feilding between 3pm and 4pm,

Bunnings Feilding between 3.30pm and 4.30pm

Bargain World between 4pm and 5pm.

Measles symptoms

Measles is a serious and highly infectious illness that can affect adults as well as children and babies.

Symptoms include:

An illness that begins with high fever (over 38C), cough, runny nose and sore red eyes (conjunctivitis)

A rash, beginning on the face and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week.

Vaccinating pharmacies in Wairarapa are listed on the Healthpoint website and a free drop-in clinic is available at Masterton Intermediate School Dental Clinic every Thursday from 3pm to 6pm.

“Please phone ahead before visiting your doctor or healthcare provider so the provider can take precautions to prevent measles spreading,” Greater Wellington medical officer of health Dr Annette Nesdale said.

The cases were a timely reminder to everyone to check whether they and their whānau were protected against measles.

“Getting immunised with two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella [MMR] vaccine [after the age of 12 months] is the best form of protection against measles,” she said.

The MMR vaccine is free for anyone aged 18 or under and people who are eligible for free healthcare.

Recent Auckland scare

The Wairarapa cluster comes two months after an Aucklander contracted measles from a trip to Asia.

Again, the person was not believed to have been infectious during their flight home.

Fullers360 confirmed the Aucklander was a marine crew member.

The infected person visited several public locations in Auckland while they were infectious.

