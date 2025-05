Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A new case of measles has been identified in Auckland - with the risk of public exposure on Fullers360 ferries and at a supermarket.

The National Public Health Service is providing support to the person with measles and their household, and those who are not immune to the disease are now in quarantine to prevent further spread.

The infected person had visited several public locations in Auckland while they were infectious.