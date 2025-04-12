So far this year the United States had had more than 600 known cases in six states and Ontario in Canada had had 800 cases.

Australia had recorded 54 measles cases in just over three months, compared to 57 for all of last year.

Most of the cases in Australia were still occurring in people returning from overseas destinations experiencing outbreaks, but there had been cases of transmission within the country.

‘High risk’ for New Zealand

Reid said the pattern in Australia indicated there was “a very high risk” that New Zealand could soon have cases.

“We are very worried. [Health NZ Te Whatu Ora] collaborates very closely with ESR [the Institute of Environmental Science and Research] and they’ve rated the risk of it coming in at ‘very high’.

“When you don’t have an immune population the risk is that numbers multiply very quickly.”

Babies and young children were at particular risk, he added.

“Measles is our most contagious disease and can make people so sick they need to be hospitalised.

The good news is that measles is almost completely preventable through vaccination.

“Anyone who plans to travel overseas, especially to countries with outbreaks, should get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

He said New Zealand’s low vaccination rates meant once it was here “it could spread very quickly”.

“Overall, at 5 years old around 81, 82% of kids have been vaccinated. That’s not nearly as high as the 95% [vaccinated] we need for general protection.

“Australia is in a good position because they have quite a lot higher vaccination rate, so when they get a case there it doesn’t spread very far. It hasn’t become a widespread outbreak.

“So 81, 82% is not where we need to be and there’s variation around the country, some places are higher, some are even lower than that.”

Reid said getting vaccinated now was vital for those travelling in the school holidays.

Warning for Easter travellers

“The measles vaccine does take a couple of weeks to work so if people are travelling, for example, over Easter, get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

“Part of the problem is you can be infected and be infectious without having the classic symptoms of rash.

“If people are coming back from overseas, if they do have a high fever or symptoms maybe similar to a cold, it’s worth getting medical attention as it could be measles.”

Other signs to look out for were a cough, runny nose and sore red eyes.

“It can be three or four days before the rash appears when you have those other symptoms,” Reid said.

“People can be sick with measles 10 days after they’re exposed so that’s easily long enough for people to get back to New Zealand.”

The MMR vaccine is free for everyone under the age of 18 years old regardless of visa status. If you’re over 18, the vaccine is free if you’re eligible for free healthcare in New Zealand.

- RNZ