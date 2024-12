The country’s largest gateway is replacing its 60-year-old domestic jet terminal. Is it an infrastructure play or a real economic boost?

By RNZ

Auckland Council is moving to sell its remaining stake in Auckland International Airport.

Trading of the airport company’s shares has been suspended while the deal is being completed.

“Auckland Future Fund Trustee has invited a relatively large group of brokers to submit offers for a parcel of 163,231,446 shares (a 9.71% shareholding) in Auckland Airport,” the airport company said in a filing to the NZX.

It said the brokers would be expected to sell to investment funds and clients.