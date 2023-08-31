Auckland Council sells 7% of Auckland Airport shares overnight

Auckland Airport terminal. Photo / Alex Burton

After months of debate and consulting, Auckland Council finally sold a chunk of shares in Auckland Airport overnight.

The council today confirmed the partial sell-down of Auckland International Airport Limited (AIAL) shares, as signalled in its budget.

The sale of shares, at an average share price of $8.11 per share, returned $835.9 million, which the council said would be used to reduce debt.

The deal meant Auckland Council now had a remaining shareholding of 11.08 per cent.

Auckland Council Chief Executive Phil Wilson said it was a good outcome for the council, and for residents and ratepayers.

“When faced with an even greater budget gap as a result of three successive years of financial challenges brought about by the pandemic, flood and cyclone recovery, and inflation and interest rate hikes, the governing body agreed to sell-down a portion of the council’s shareholding in AIAL,” Wilson said.

The share sale was confirmed in an Auckland Council statement at 8.30am and on the NZX website soon after.

A shareholder notice released on NZX on Friday morning revealed the price fetched for the 7 per cent sell down was $835.9 million.

It showed the council sold a $535 million parcel of shares in a block trade agreement underwritten by UBS New Zealand on Thursday.

The 66 million shares were sold for $8.10 each.

Another 11.1 million shares were sold on the market for $8.15 a share, fetching $90.9m, and another parcel of 25.8 million shares were sold for $8.11 each, worth $209.96m.

In total, Auckland Council sold down its stake from a diluted 18.08 per cent to 11.08 per cent - a 7 per cent reduction.

Auckland Council voted in June to sell 7 percent of its shares in Auckland Airport reducing the stake to 11.1 percent.

The council initially proposed to sell its full 18.1 per cent stake in the airport as part of the mayor’s plan to reduce its debt and limit rate rises.

The deal was predicted to see the council potentially get a windfall of $865 million towards repaying debt.

Ultimately the deal ended with the council getting $29m less than was forecast when it decided to sell.

Yesterday, Auckland Council entered into the block trade agreement with UBS.

Under the deal, the council appointed UBS to manage and underwrite the sale of 66,053,498 shares.

The price was $8.10 per share.

The sale has been a controversial issue since it was put forward by Mayor Wayne Brown in his first budget.

Previously, the council and Brown voted 14 votes to 6 with one abstention to approve all of the mayor’s first budget, which kicked off last year with savage cuts to community services, the arts and across the council group.

Melbourne-based Flagstaff Partners is pocketing a secret fee of NZ$1.425 million to provide advice to the council on the sale process and analysis to ensure it goes ahead efficiently, cost-effectively and successfully.

At the time of the sales, Mayor Wayne Brown was overseas with a trade delegation in India.