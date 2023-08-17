Voyager 2023 media awards

Auckland Airport shares sale: Council pays secret $1.4m fee to Australian consultants Flagstaff Partners for advice

Bernard Orsman
By
4 mins to read
Australian consultants are flying away with a $1.4m fee from working on the sale of Auckland Airport shares. Photo / Brett Phibbs

An Australian firm of consultants is pocketing a secret fee of NZ$1.425 million from the decision by Auckland Council to sell an $800m-plus shareholding in Auckland Airport.

The fee was triggered the moment councillors voted

