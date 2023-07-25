Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Council spends $190 million on global accountants and big law firms in five years

Bernard Orsman
By
7 mins to read
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said the cost has horrified him and promised to clamp down on spending by consultants. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said the cost has horrified him and promised to clamp down on spending by consultants. Photo / Michael Craig

The “Big 4″ global accounting firms and top New Zealand law firms have been pocketing more than $100,000 per day in fees from the Super City over the past five years, a Herald investigation has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand