Hawke’s Bay man Ronald Wharepapa loses appeal against prison sentence for 100 assaults on partner

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The woman told police she had been assaulted 100 times in 10 months. File photo

This story describes sustained family violence and may be upsetting to some readers.

A man who assaulted a woman 100 times during their brief relationship, including while she was tied to a pole and gagged, tried to argue his prison sentence was “unduly harsh”.

Ronald Sydney Wharepapa, 54, also

