Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger admits he hasn’t had a rush of people coming to the door after he said the garden city and New Zealand should share hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, but he stands by the proposal.

He made the suggestion after Victoria, Australia, withdrew from hosting the 2026 Games. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the forecast costs had gone well over the expected figure- AU$2.6 billion ($2.8b) was looking at more than AU$6b ($6.46b).

Mauger told Georgina Campbell on On the Tiles - Local Edition, the Herald’s politics podcast, he didn’t think it would cost anywhere near $6b to host and pointed to the city’s new stadium, convention centre and metro sports building.

“The town hall, which actually did the 1974 Commonwealth Games weight lifting in it, that’s just all been refurbished. The earthquake has, in some respects, been very good to us as far as rebuilding our infrastructure.”

Mauger said he stood by the suggestion to share hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“I haven’t had a rush of people coming to my door, apart from my very best friend Winston Peters, who thinks it’s a good idea,” he laughed.

The New Zealand First Party has announced a policy to prepare a bid to hold the Games in Christchurch and key locations in the South Island.

Ten months into his mayoralty, Mauger said he has even more respect for his predecessor Lianne Dalziel.

“One thing she was very good at, if she lost something in the chamber through a vote, you leave it at the door. You don’t go carrying it around on your shoulder for the rest of your life.

“You move on and get on to the next thing, because there’s always something coming in the door straight after it. So just get onward and upward. You don’t win every battle, but you do the best you can.”

Mauger said he was carrying on that approach around a council table where the majority shifted issue by issue. He has had to accept losses including an amendment to the controversial Park Tce cycleway decision and wanting to pay fees to councillors who work as directors on council company boards.

Listen to the full episode for more from Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger on housing, crime, the Local Government New Zealand conference, and what’s next on the new mayor’s agenda.

