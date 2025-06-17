Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wellington mayoral race: Has Tory Whanau’s experience deterred other women from running?

Katrina Bennett
By
Head of News - Wellington·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau has decided not to run for the top job again. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau has decided not to run for the top job again. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau says one of the reasons she decided not to run for the top job again is the “horrific abuse” she’s faced in the role, and the impact that has on women and marginalised communities considering a career in politics.

As it stands, have thrown their hat in the ring to replace Whanau as mayor this year, all of them men.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand