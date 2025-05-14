The candidates so far confirmed are Andrew Little, Ray Chung, Graham Bloxham, Karl Tiefenbacher, Rob Goulden and Kelvin Hastie. NZH composite image

Andrew Little

Andrew Little is a former Labour Party leader. He left Parliament in 2023 and is currently working as a lawyer.

Andrew Little. Photo / supplied.

What experience do you bring that makes you the best fit for mayor?

As a lawyer, a former union leader, MP and senior Cabinet minister, my background has been all about knowing the facts, dealing with conflict and disagreement, and working with others to make good decisions. I have never been driven by ego, only by what strengthens communities and organisations and what best serves all our interests, now and in the future.

I have the experience and the steel to get the council back in order and return it to its purpose – serving the people of Wellington.

If you could choose just one issue currently facing Wellington to fix, what would it be? How would you fix it?

Wellington has a crisis of confidence and the first step to turning that around is to rebuild trust in the council.

The way council engages with Wellingtonians has to change. The council has to engage openly and honestly with us and, above all, listen and respond. The overriding goal of the council is to be local and democratic, and to be effective, open and transparent.

When I talk to businesses and communities across Wellington it’s clear to me that the answers to most of our challenges are already here but we need a council that can listen, partner and lead.

Describe your politics in one sentence.

Centre left, meaning a fair go and a place for everyone - our kids, the students and up-and-comers, the strivers, the ambitious, the risk-takers, the creatives, the challengers, the get-on-and-doers, and for those where life takes a bad turn, the support they need to participate in our society as full and equal citizens.

Give us your best pitch in one sentence as to why you should be Wellington mayor.

Wellington has lost its way and needs a leader who has the skills and experience to work with others - whether on council, in the council or outside council - and regardless of political views to focus on priorities that matter to all of Wellington, to restore confidence, to revitalise the city and make us proud to be New Zealand’s capital city.

Who do you see as your main competition?

All contenders for Mayor are competitors and I regard them all equally in that respect.

Is Wellington dying?

No! Wellington is central to New Zealand in more ways than one. It is brimming with talent and opportunity. It needs a council willing to harness the best in its midst and once again make it the world’s coolest little capital.

Graham Bloxham

Graham Bloxham owns and operates the Wellington Live community Facebook page. He was recently arrested and charged with failing to stop for Police.

Graham Bloxham. Photo / Marty Melville.

What experience do you bring that makes you the best fit for mayor?

I can bring massive audiences together to drive positive change and reduce costs. I speak the truth and focus on the hard issues that others will not. I have experienced lots success in various businesses and in building huge community forums [sic]. I can lead and build unity across the political divide and can work with central governments and businesses. I will come in with a growth, glass half full winner mentality that is infectious. I have the best digital footprint and scar tissue to grow Wellington.

If you could choose just one issue currently facing Wellington to fix, what would it be? How would you fix it?

Despondency from Wellingtonians and visitors perception of WLG. Being relentlessly positive, cutting Wellington council costs, exponentially and by doing so will save 100m off costs, almost immediately [sic].

Describe your politics in one sentence.

I am green centre left eastern local, that knows business inside out. Mental health is at the centre of everything I do. Growth, and Uber positivity minded, & like “a honey badger” with a bone to uncover waste, and unearth savings for ratepayers.

Give us your best pitch in one sentence as to why you should be Wellington mayor.

I am relentless winner. I never give up and I love fighting for all Wellingtonians. A vote for Graham Bloxie Bloxham is a vote for common sense, massive cost cutting, far smaller council, and in my second term culling Regional council and merging Wellington City with Porirua, Upper and Lower Hutt, saving well over 70m annually. Secondly I will grow Wellington again [sic].

Who do you see as your main competition?

The left bloc of voters who blindly believe their candidate will save Wellington and lower costs. I already have enough on the Green base and the right to win outright. But it’s the middle I need more to win, also in the preferences.

Is Wellington dying?

10,500 students fled when Victoria Uni stuffed up the registration process, and around 10k have left since due to green and Whanau missteps and vandalism of our great city’s image. 50+ bars & cafes have closed, and the tone-deaf council still point to EFTPOS data saying we’re doing well. The city is gridlock by a “car hating council” so yes it’s struggling, I call it “on life support” which gets me up early each day. But winners like Sir Peter Jackson will bring 500k visitors to Lyall bay in 2028, and I will create 2 hours free parking for businesses, cut 800 staff, save over 70m in costs which will give ratepayers some cash back for discretionary spending.

I forecast every dollar that council get they waste 20/30%. Every dollar a ratepayer gets is used 100%, often completely locally.

I propose a permit free & “rates free business hub” for golden visa investment" and proven, local start-ups in Ai and biodiversity to spark up visitors and investment in the Capital.

Like the mayor of Auckland I have a score card and I am currently giving the National govt a 7.4/10.

Karl Tiefenbacher

Karl Tiefenbacher owns the Wellington coffee and gelato chain Kaffee Eis. He has previously run for a council seat twice and lost.

Karl Tiefenbacher. Photo / Mark Mitchell

What experience do you bring that makes you the best fit for mayor?

As a successful Wellington business owner, with over 18 years experience in the financial markets prior to that, I can bring a perspective to the mayoral role that will allow me to balance the needs for positive change with financial discipline and rigour. This will result in ratepayers (both private and business) and residents receiving value for money from their rates while revitalising Wellington.

If you could choose just one issue currently facing Wellington to fix, what would it be? How would you fix it?

Rates and Debt.

WCC needs to reverse its debt trajectory, which is forecast to be $2.1 billion or approximately $20,000 per household by the end of June 2026. This will be achieved by reviewing, then either pausing or cancelling expenditure on projects, that do not help to revitalise business, retail, the city and truly focusing on delivering quality core council services to Wellingtonians. We need to move away from large and very expensive projects, that take years to provide any potential benefit if any, and focus on supporting businesses so that we are once more the “Creative Capital”.

A key aspect to fixing this problem is to have a council that is listening to what ratepayers and residents want and can afford. I will lead and support WCC cultural change by working closely with the CEO and the councillors. Together, we will focus on open-minded and collaborative ways of working with each other and the community. This will help us achieve not only better results for the people of the city but also enable businesses to thrive and drive the revival of our employment market.

We must always do what is best for Wellingtonians.

Describe your politics in one sentence.

I am truly independent and believe in being fair and reasonable with every decision while putting the ratepayer at the centre of every decision.

Give us your best pitch in one sentence as to why you should be Wellington mayor.

Wellington, it’s time to change from the current status quo and focus on delivering core services better whilst ensuring we are getting value for every dollar spent and becoming a council you can trust and be proud of, that focuses on your needs, while revitalising the city we love.

Who do you see as your main competition?

Rather than who I see my main competition as is the battle to get people to actually listen to what candidates represent, make informed decisions and then vote. While two of the other candidates are currently getting all of the press coverage I do not believe they have the financial acumen or business experience needed to get the council working effectively.

Is Wellington dying?

While I think we are currently on a path of self-destruction we are still one of the greatest cities in the world to live in and with a change of direction and a positive council that is seen to be working with Wellingtonians the negativity that is smothering the city and holding us back will quickly disappear.

Kelvin Hastie

Kelvin Hastie describes himself as a “predator free champion” for his conservation work. He ran for the mayoralty in 2022 and placed sixth with 2208 votes.

Kelvin Hastie. Photo / supplied.

What experience do you bring that makes you the best fit for mayor?

As a mayoral candidate, I offer a rare mix of creative, technical, and leadership experience to lead our city with innovation and empathy. With a Design degree in Construction, I bring strong expertise in urban development, enriched by global work on major infrastructure projects in IT, Virtual Reality, and Digital Twins—advancing smarter, more sustainable cities.

Beyond my technical career, I’ve been a musician, arts promoter, and venue operator, deeply engaged in our creative scene. I understand the power of arts and culture in shaping inclusive, vibrant communities.

I also founded New Zealand’s first predator-free suburb in Crofton Downs, a grassroots environmental success that empowered residents and delivered lasting change.

My track record in grassroots leadership and commitment to inclusive, practical governance makes me a strong candidate to restore trust and deliver for Wellington.

If you could choose just one issue currently facing Wellington to fix, what would it be? How would you fix it.

Wellington’s greatest challenge is its inability to move forward in a positive, unified direction. We are facing serious issues—not just in Wellington, but across the wider region.

That’s why I am proposing amalgamation. By combining our councils, we can reduce inefficiencies, cut down on duplication, and help ease the burden of rate increases across Greater Wellington.

Describe your politics in one sentence

My political outlook is independent, grounded in inclusivity, and oriented toward sustainable, forward-thinking progress.

Give us your best pitch in one sentence as to why you should be Wellington mayor.

Kelvin Hastie is running for Mayor of Wellington to lead a city that works for everyone, drawing on his proven track record of uniting communities to tackle real challenges with action, not just words.

Who do you see as your main competition?

There are certainly strong candidates in the race, each bringing their own strengths and experiences. My focus, however, remains on grassroots community engagement and delivering practical solutions tailored to Wellington’s unique challenges. I believe that local leadership, deeply rooted in community involvement, is essential for shaping our city’s future.

Is Wellington dying?

Wellington is at a crossroads - a city full of potential, yet in need of a bold reset. It’s time to reignite our spirit and proudly reclaim our place as “the coolest little capital in the world.”

We are a city like no other - fuelled by creativity, connected to nature, passionate about great food, and united by a deep sense of community. As Wellingtonians, we don’t just live here - we love this place.

My vision is to breathe new life into our economy, transform our public spaces, and ensure Wellington thrives as a vibrant, inclusive, and exciting city to live, work, play, and visit.

Ray Chung

Ray Chung is a first-term city councillor running for the mayoralty under a group of independent candidates titled Independent Together. He ran for the mayoralty in 2022 placing fourth with 12,670 votes.

Ray Chung. Photo / Mark Mitchell

What experience do you bring that makes you the best fit for mayor?

I’m a lifelong Wellingtonian and bring a strong background in international sales, finance, and technology to the campaign.

I’ve had a successful global career in the telecommunications and technology industries, working for companies across the United States, Sweden, Germany, and the UK for Siemens, Hansaluftbild, Trimble, Andrew Corporation, Graseby Goring-Kerr, Ericsson and other cutting-edge companies.

I know what smart financial management looks like and I’m committed to cutting wasteful council spending, lowering rates, and tackling the city’s ballooning debt. I’m determined to restore Wellington’s financial health and revitalise a city that’s been languishing for too long.

I have good energy, approachability, and willingness to meet with residents across the city to hear their concerns and share ideas. I’m a founding member of the Onslow Residents’ Community Association (ORCA).

If you could choose just one issue currently facing Wellington to fix, what would it be? How would you fix it?

The increasing cost of council business, re-evaluate the entire spending and budget.

Describe your politics in one sentence.

I would not describe my role on council as “politics” as such, rather my record shows that I make decisions based on what value there is for all ratepayers, and look at things practically and frugally, all of which are business decisions, not political ones.

Give us your best pitch in one sentence as to why you should be Wellington mayor.

Wellington is on the cusp of becoming unaffordable to many residents because of the decisions that have been made over years by successive administrations and I have the necessary skills to ensure that we do not cross that point of no return.

Who do you see as your main competition?

Not who, but what. Too many voters’ adhere to party politics to determine how they vote and that’s a major issue and is what has contributed largely to the problems that now face Wellington ratepayers.

Is Wellington dying?

Yes.

Rob Goulden

A former police officer and territorial soldier, Rob Goulden served as a Wellington City councillor between 1998 and 2010. Mayor Kerry Prendergast said at the time his aggressive behaviour had become a problem at the council. He now runs a security and protective services company.

Rob Goulden. Photo / supplied

What experience do you bring that makes you the best fit for mayor?

I know what’s required in the job, having served on two of Wellington’s most successful councils under Mayor Mark Blumsky and then Mayor Dame Kerry Prendergast

I served as a successful Wellington City Councillor for 12 years from 1998-2010. I know how the council works – and more importantly how it should work.

I am both a natural leader who values independent thinking, and I am a trained leader through long NZ Defence Force and NZ Police careers. I have nearly 40 years of experience in leadership and supervisory and management positions.

I currently own and run my own successful Commercial Security Company.

I hold a masters degree in business administration, specialising in Human Resources & Negotiation. I have worked successfully in Bosnia and Bougainville in theatres of armed conflicts carrying out large projects and operations for two years.

I value being active in the community and doing what I can to make a difference.

I have been a Justice of the Peace for 23 years and I’m active in that voluntary role in the community. I am also the National President of a Social Motorcycle Club, which for the last two years has carried out many charity rides and fundraising activities, including five trips to Hawke’s Bay to carry out relief for the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle and help locals recover from the disaster.

If you could choose just one issue currently facing Wellington to fix, what would it be? How would you fix it?

Infrastructure, such as our water pipes, is falling apart. However, the current council is obsessed with vanity projects like the $140-$150 million Golden Mile project while our city debt is spiralling out of control – $1.8 billion and growing at the last count – and rates went up by 18% last year, and they’re set to go up by another 15% this year. As if that’s not bad enough, the people who should be tackling these issues as a matter of urgency – the mayor and councillors – can’t sit around a table and work together constructively. It has got to the point where the Government needed to step in and appoint an observer.

So we need to set a budget, a really good plan and sort the finances of the city.

I have several solutions that I think can help us regain our position as a great place to live and work. We need to fix the broken team. That is the decision for Wellingtonians to make at the ballot box after really thinking about the issues and deciding what the make-up of the next Council should be. This is a critical election for Wellington’s future. Wellingtonians need to look beyond party politics to what is best for Wellington.

Describe your politics in one sentence.

I am a Centrist politician who makes decisions based on evidence and all the information I have available to make pragmatic decisions for the people of Wellington.

I do not currently belong to a political party and value being an Independent. I am pragmatic, driven and focused. I am friendly and approachable as a person and will listen to Wellingtonian’s point of view. Every one of us has something to contribute to the city.

Give us your best pitch in one sentence as to why you should be Wellington mayor.

Wellington needs a Champion.

I am a lifelong Wellingtonian and have lived, worked and breathed Wellington’s problems in long careers spanning over 40 years of unbroken public service. I will bring new ideas to the table and ensure the voices of all Wellingtonians are heard and listened to so when can get the city moving again by uniting a working team to do the job that needs to be done.

Wellington needs a new vision of where it needs to be and how it can get there. We need to take a long-term view of what will make Wellington prosper and thrive. We are not a manufacturing city and I think we should concentrate on being ‘New Zealand’s Film Industry Capital, the go to arts, culture and entertainment Capital and IT Hub for the country’. There are many ideas from across the political spectrum that if woven together will make us a strong competitive vibrant city.

We need our confidence restored, we need to attract investment and restore the vibe we all know Wellington has had and can have again.

Wellington needs new leadership. Our city is facing major challenges on several fronts, and we need a mayor who is up to the job of tackling them.

I want Wellingtonians to once again be able to hold their heads high and be proud to live here. For that to happen, you need a mayor and a council who are working together and working for you.

Who do you see as your main competition?

I think all of the candidates who have put themselves forward have something to offer the city. While some of them do lack the experience around the council table, they also potentially could bring other skills to the job. But Wellington desperately needs a champion and a leader who will fight for Wellington fearlessly and relentlessly and with huge energy, and who will bring integrity and respect back to the role of the mayoralty. I am happy to be accountable for my role. I do not want to enter the debate of evaluating or talking about the strengths and/or weaknesses of my fellow candidates. Wellington is over that behaviour and Wellingtonians want the city to progress and grow stronger.

Is Wellington dying?

No, Wellington is not dying and still has a pulse. It’s gone through a bad patch with Government cuts, Covid 19 and financial mismanagement. However, it can adapt, refocus and be even better that it has been for the past few years. Wellington needs a new vision of where it needs to be.

We are all in this together and I am not going to give up on the city I love with a passion.

The local election will be held on October 11. The council’s candidate nominations open on July 4 and close on August 1.

