Alex Baker is running for Wellington Mayor. Photo / alexbakerwellington.nz

By RNZ

A seventh candidate has thrown their hat into the ring to be Wellington’s next Mayor.

Alex Baker is a chartered accountant and has also worked in urban development.

Baker said he was a progressive candidate and was focused on creating a vibrant city that could have sustainable growth.

Baker’s ideas for setting the city up for growth included improving housing affordability, improving transport networks and facilitating an innovative and productive commercial environment.