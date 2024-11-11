Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Simeon Brown announces Lindsay McKenzie will be Wellington City Council’s Crown observer

Georgina Campbell
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has decided to place a Crown observer on Wellington City Council following its decision to reopen its long-term plan. Video / NZ Herald

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has announced the person tasked with being Wellington City Council’s Crown observer.

Lindsay McKenzie, the former chief executive of Tasman District Council and Gisborne District Council, has been appointed to the role.

“When Invercargill City Council was facing governance issues, Mr McKenzie was called upon as an external appointee to support its governance performance improvement programme,” Brown said in a statement.

“He also has strong financial acumen, which is reflected in his current appointment as an Independent Member of the Nelson City Council Audit, Risk and Finance Committee.”

Brown revealed he had sought advice on possible Government intervention after the council stopped the controversial sale of its 34% share in the airport- upending the Long Term Plan (LTP).

The council now has to amend the LTP and possibly cut hundreds of millions of dollars in capital spending to create additional debt headroom to respond to the insurance risks the airport sale was designed to solve.

Brown decided that a Crown observer was appropriate, following advice from the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau welcomed the move.

The minister had fairly pointed out examples where councillors had walked out of meetings and acknowledged the council has some tough decisions ahead in the next few months, Whanau said.

“We must do better,” she said.

Whanau’s colleagues were warned to “get on with it” and change their behaviour in their first public meeting last week since the Government decided to intervene.

Long-Term Plan, Finance and Performance Committee chairwoman councillor Rebecca Matthews told councillors she hoped their behaviour would improve.

“That has been highlighted to us by the minister and I think we all need to take that extremely seriously, so I ask that we all engage in the process in good faith.”

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

