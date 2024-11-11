Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has announced the person tasked with being Wellington City Council’s Crown observer.
Lindsay McKenzie, the former chief executive of Tasman District Council and Gisborne District Council, has been appointed to the role.
“When Invercargill City Council was facing governance issues, Mr McKenzie was called upon as an external appointee to support its governance performance improvement programme,” Brown said in a statement.
“He also has strong financial acumen, which is reflected in his current appointment as an Independent Member of the Nelson City Council Audit, Risk and Finance Committee.”
Brown revealed he had sought advice on possible Government intervention after the council stopped the controversial sale of its 34% share in the airport- upending the Long Term Plan (LTP).