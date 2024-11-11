The council now has to amend the LTP and possibly cut hundreds of millions of dollars in capital spending to create additional debt headroom to respond to the insurance risks the airport sale was designed to solve.

Brown decided that a Crown observer was appropriate, following advice from the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau welcomed the move.

The minister had fairly pointed out examples where councillors had walked out of meetings and acknowledged the council has some tough decisions ahead in the next few months, Whanau said.

“We must do better,” she said.

Whanau’s colleagues were warned to “get on with it” and change their behaviour in their first public meeting last week since the Government decided to intervene.

Long-Term Plan, Finance and Performance Committee chairwoman councillor Rebecca Matthews told councillors she hoped their behaviour would improve.

“That has been highlighted to us by the minister and I think we all need to take that extremely seriously, so I ask that we all engage in the process in good faith.”

