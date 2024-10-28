The council must now amend the LTP and possibly cut hundreds of millions of dollars in capital spending to create additional debt headroom to respond to the insurance risks the airport sale was designed to solve.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau says the council should accept the decision to appoint a Crown observer and work constructively with whoever is appointed. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Council officials warned the amendment, combined with three waters reforms, “involves considerably more work in what is a tight deadline” but were confident they have the resources to do it.

Spending cuts to the maintenance and renewal of existing assets should be avoided and projects which are substantially under way should continue, council meeting documents said.

The bulk of the existing LTP’s capital spending amounts to $4.2 billion. When major projects already started are taken out of the equation, like earthquake strengthening the library and Town Hall and building a new sludge facility, there is about $1.95b potentially available for budget cuts.

The committee will consider options for cuts at a meeting on November 21 to produce a new draft budget before Christmas which will then need to be consulted on.

“Key briefing and decision points for the LTP amendment are not scheduled until the latter half of November and the Crown observer terms of reference are expected to be finalised by then, and the appointment made”, meeting documents said.

The observer can provide guidance to councillors and council staff but does not have a decision-making role.

Wellington City Council technically has 10 days to challenge the Government’s intention to appoint a Crown observer, however, Mayor Tory Whanau has said the council should accept the decision and work constructively with whoever is appointed.

Asked last week whether he had an idea who he might appoint, Brown said he was waiting for advice from officials.

“There’s been people putting their names forward but in terms of the official process, we’re going through the Department of Internal Affairs.”

