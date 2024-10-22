Senior journalist Georgina Campbell’s A Capital Letter column takes a deeper look at issues in Wellington, where she is based. She has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.
Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has moved swiftly to place a Crown observer at Wellington City Council. He has accused the council of financial mismanagement and front-loading costs on ratepayers to the extent that Wellingtonians could be overcharged for water services by more than $700 million over the next decade.
Advice from the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) showed the council was not using its balance sheet appropriately - like using rates revenue to pay for water infrastructure up-front rather than debt financing to spread the cost, Brown said.
Net borrowings for water were set to increase by just $66m with the remaining $1.10 billion of capital investment proposed to be funded by rates. Brown said this was an inefficient and expensive way to fund infrastructure leading to ratepayers being overcharged.
The typical Wellington residential rates bill will be $3000 more expensive by 2028 with Wellington City Council rates accounting for the lion’s share of that. This year’s rates increase averaged $1000 a household, equating to an increase of 21%.
Whanau has consistently cited the council’s record investment in water infrastructure as something she is proud of.
But even investment to fix Wellington’s erupting pipes, one of the only things the city council actually agrees on, is unravelling.
The mayor has previously championed the council’s LTP and has acknowledged the latest rates increase was hard to stomach because people weren’t seeing progress yet.
“I can understand why people find this really frustrating,” she has previously told the Herald.
“They can’t see where it’s going, but my goodness in 10 years’ time we will have a city we can be proud of.”
It was a tough ask for ratepayers to stay the course as buildings closed due to earthquake risks, public servants lost their jobs, precious drinking water was wasted through leaks and long-standing businesses shut up shop.
It is almost an impossible ask now DIA officials have found “the council has demonstrated an inability to understand the mechanisms it has available to manage financial pressures it is facing”.
The revelations behind Brown’s decision to intervene at the council have further damaged Whanau’s credibility with ratepayers after her deal to reopen the Reading Cinema building also soured and personal issues plagued her first year in the top job.
They are also vindication for many Wellingtonians who have raised wider concerns about council spending, even though DIA rightfully does not pass judgment on common gripes like cycleways and a plan to remove cars from the Golden Mile.
Previous calls for the Government to intervene at the council, mainly while now-NZ First MP Andy Foster was mayor, were driven by fiery council politics.
Foster’s council was painted as divided, councillors and the mayor were regularly at loggerheads with one another, and spats between them were publicly aired more than once.
But Foster’s council did not vote to undo a key strategic document outlining billions of dollars worth of spending just months after signing it off.
That’s the difference.
The Local Government Act says the Government can intervene with the likes of a Crown observer or commissioners if it’s believed there is a “significant problem”.
A “problem” is defined at the very least as something that detracts or is likely to detract from a local authority’s ability to meet its obligations under the act.
Brown is right to be apprehensive about the ability of councillors who have walked out of meetings, refused to participate in votes, and criticised one another and staff, to amend an LTP they just voted to tear apart.
He said that sort of environment was not conducive to effectively managing the LTP process and leaving those challenges unresolved would likely have adverse consequences for Wellington residents.
