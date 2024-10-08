Several staff have been working at the business since before Bates purchased it bout six years ago, “and those are the sort of people I have to tell ‘you’ve got no job because there’s no car parks’. It was hard. It was very hard for them and for me”.
“My entire retirement plans are all gone,” he said.
When asked what caused the business’ financial woes, Bates said “council decisions, 100%”.
Construction started on the Thorndon Quay project last year as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving before being transferred to the Wellington City Council in March, with an aim to bolster public transport choices from the northern suburbs to the city.
Council documents from 2021 outline plans to reduce the total number of car parks on the stretch from 333 to 202, which it said was “expected to be sufficient based on average occupancy”.
Several businesses, concerned it would affect access for their customers, formed the Thorndon Quay Collective and filed a judicial review in the High Court challenging the council’s decision-making process.
Bates described that idea as an “insult” and “ridiculous tokenism”, saying he didn’t even intend to apply for the package.
“I lose more than $1500 a day from my turnover,” he said.
Bates said he intended to write a letter to the council about its part in his business’ closure.
