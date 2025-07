Wellington mayoral candidate says he won't drop out of race over lewd Tory Whanau email.

Under-fire Wellington mayoral candidate Ray Chung has lost a candidate from his campaign group after revelations he sent an email spreading salacious sexual gossip about Tory Whanau.

Lily Brown tonight announced she is withdrawing from the Independent Together team, put together by the group Better Wellington.

“Unfortunately, I no longer feel aligned with the tactics or political approach employed by Better Wellington, and I cannot, in good conscience, continue my association with Better Wellington”, Brown said in a statement.

It marks the fourth candidate to drop out of Chung’s team since it was formed in April.

Brown is now standing as a truly independent candidate for the city’s Onslow-Western Ward.