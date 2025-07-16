Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wellington mayoralty candidate Ray Chung’s campaign group loses candidate Lily Brown amid email scandal

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Wellington mayoral candidate says he won't drop out of race over lewd Tory Whanau email.

Under-fire Wellington mayoral candidate Ray Chung has lost a candidate from his campaign group after revelations he sent an email spreading salacious sexual gossip about Tory Whanau.

Lily Brown tonight announced she is withdrawing from the Independent Together team, put together by the group Better Wellington.

“Unfortunately, I no longer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save