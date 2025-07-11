The scandal has led to high-profile Wellington philanthropist Sir Mark Dunajtschik withdrawing his support for Chung’s campaign.

Dunajtschik, a property mogul who has been described as one of the country’s most successful developers and investors, was a notable attendee at Chung’s recent campaign launch.

Philanthropist Sir Mark Dunajtschik addressing Wellington City Council at a 2024 meeting. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Herald revealed last month that Dunajtschik was a key donor of Ray Chung’s, saying at the time he threw his weight behind the councillor “because Ray has both commercial business and local body experience”.

The rich-lister said he had given Chung a donation “in the range of $20-$25K”.

When contacted by the Herald this morning to ask whether his endorsement still stands in light of the explicit email, Dunajtschik confirmed in a statement that it did not.

“Assuming the recent media reports, about dirty politics, are correct, I am disappointed. I do not support that behaviour nor will I support any candidates who engage in it,” he said.

“I urge all candidates to engage in a clean campaign and address the important and urgent issues facing the city, they should play the ball, not the person.”

The philanthropist’s contributions to the city include a $50 million donation towards a new acute mental health unit at Hutt Hospital as well as $53m to build the city’s new children’s hospital.

He made his fortune in commercial property alongside partner Dorothy Spotswood.

The couple have an estimated net worth of $450m according to the 2025 NBR List.

Whanau said Chung’s email is an example of the “dehumanising” personal attacks she has experienced during her term as Wellington’s mayor – and part of the reason she is not running for the mayoralty again.

Mayor Tory Whanau during a Wellington City Council meeting at their chambers on The Terrace. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“This sort of behaviour is unbecoming for a public official. It’s creepy. It’s gross. If he’s going to stay in the mayoral race, he needs to commit to a clean campaign,” she said.

Chung said he did no fact-checking of the claim but found it “interesting” and thought his fellow councillors would agree.

Wellington mayoral candidate Ray Chung at his campaign launch. Photo / Ethan Manera.

He said it was a story he had heard from a neighbour while walking his dog and he intends to apologise to Whanau for passing it on.

“I passed on exactly what I was told. I would call it gossip.”

Asked if he would apologise to Whanau, he said: “It was never intended to go actually to her.” When pushed on this, he said he would apologise.

Chung said he was not aware of Dunajtschik revoking his endorsement when contacted by the Herald this afternoon, but called the news “disappointing”.

“This is the first I’ve heard of this, of course I’m very disappointed, but I need to explain to him how all this actually transpired.”

Chung argued it was a private email which he never intended to be shared publicly.

He said he agreed with Dunajtschik’s comment that politicians should play the ball, not the person.

As to whether the scandal would damage his chances to lead the capital city, Chung was unsure.

“I talk to women all the time, but whether this would damage my campaign, I don’t know.”

Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist with Newstalk ZB and is interested in local issues, politics, and property in the capital. Ethan can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.