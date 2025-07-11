He made his fortune in commercial property alongside partner Dorothy Spotswood.
The couple have an estimated net worth of $450m according to the 2025 NBR List.
Whanau said Chung’s email is an example of the “dehumanising” personal attacks she has experienced during her term as Wellington’s mayor – and part of the reason she is not running for the mayoralty again.
“This sort of behaviour is unbecoming for a public official. It’s creepy. It’s gross. If he’s going to stay in the mayoral race, he needs to commit to a clean campaign,” she said.
Chung said he did no fact-checking of the claim but found it “interesting” and thought his fellow councillors would agree.
He said he agreed with Dunajtschik’s comment that politicians should play the ball, not the person.
As to whether the scandal would damage his chances to lead the capital city, Chung was unsure.
“I talk to women all the time, but whether this would damage my campaign, I don’t know.”
