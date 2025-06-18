“Wellington has experienced serious decline for a number of years; meanwhile, the cost of rates and debt has increased dramatically.

“The city needs a mayor who has vision and the ability and proven experience to get costs under control and focus on the basics, not pie in the sky projects.”

Property developer and philanthropist Mark Dunajtschik has donated $20-$25k to Ray Chung's mayoral campaign. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chung told the Herald he was “really proud and humbled” to have Dunajtschik’s support.

“I really like Sir Mark, I’ve known him a long time,” Chung said.

“He’s such a great person, I almost feel whenever I’m in his office that I’m with royalty.”

Chung said he’s so far received between $150,000 and $200,000 in donations through his campaign group Independent Together, which is running a suite of candidates across the city’s wards on a shared policy platform.

Dunajtschik last year expressed his frustration with Wellington City Council after it snubbed his offer to purchase the land under the Courtenay Place Reading Cinema complex, as an alternative to the council’s controversial and ultimately unsuccessful deal to purchase the site.

Ratepayers were on the raw end of the proposed deal, Dunajtschik believed.

The council decided to continue working on its own deal, declining Dunajtschik’s proposal, before its arrangement fell through.

Sir Mark Dunajtschik and Nick Wareham submitting to Wellington City Council on the controversial Reading Cinema deal. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

The philanthropist’s contributions to the city include a $50 million donation towards a new acute mental health unit at Hutt Hospital as well as $53m to build the city’s new children’s hospital.

He made his fortune in commercial property alongside partner Dorothy Spotswood.

The couple have an estimated net worth of $450 million according to the 2025 NBR List.

Mayoral candidates in the capital are allowed to spend a maximum of $60,000 on their campaigns during the three months leading up to local body elections.

Candidates must declare donations which exceed $1500 in value, which are published after the election.

Polling from early in the campaign showed strong support for Chung, but was taken before other candidates, including Andrew Little, entered the race.

Wellington mayoral candidate Ray Chung at his campaign launch. Photo / Ethan Manera

Chung last year claimed to have a number of high-profile backers but would not name names.

He said he had already raised funds “significantly higher” than $60,000 but said at the time his donations at that stage were only pledges.

Chung is competing against Labour’s Andrew Little, businessman Karl Tiefenbacher, controversial local social media personality Graham Bloxham, former city councillor Rob Goulden, conservationist Kelvin Hastie, and former chartered accountant Alex Baker.

Little wouldn’t say whether he’s received any donations over $20,000.

“We’re comfortable with our progress on fundraising and welcome donations from Wellingtonians who want to see serious leadership and change at Council this election,” Little said in a statement.

Former Labour Party leader Andrew Little is running for the Wellington mayoralty. Photo / supplied.

He did pledge to proactively disclose all donations above the $1500 limit before voting begins.

“Wellingtonians have a right to have this information before they cast their vote. I challenge all other mayoral candidates to do the same,” Little said.

Tory Whanau was just shy of the $60,000 limit in the 2022 local election, declaring $59,844 worth of expenses. Paul Eagle dropped $57,733 on his campaign and former Mayor Andy Foster spent $54,108.

The local election will be held on October 11. The council’s candidate nominations open on July 4 and close on August 1.

Ethan Manera New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist and is interested in local issues, politics and property in the capital. Ethan can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.