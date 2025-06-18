Chung has previously refused to name his donors but when contacted by the Herald, a spokesman for Dunajtschik confirmed he is backing Chung “because Ray has both commercial business and local body experience”.
His donation to Chung’s campaign is “in the range of $20-$25K”, the spokesman said in a statement.
Chung last year claimed to have a number of high-profile backers but would not name names.
He said he had already raised funds “significantly higher” than $60,000 but said at the time his donations at that stage were only pledges.
Chung is competing against Labour’s Andrew Little, businessman Karl Tiefenbacher, controversial local social media personality Graham Bloxham, former city councillor Rob Goulden, conservationist Kelvin Hastie, and former chartered accountant Alex Baker.
Little wouldn’t say whether he’s received any donations over $20,000.
“We’re comfortable with our progress on fundraising and welcome donations from Wellingtonians who want to see serious leadership and change at Council this election,” Little said in a statement.
He did pledge to proactively disclose all donations above the $1500 limit before voting begins.
“Wellingtonians have a right to have this information before they cast their vote. I challenge all other mayoral candidates to do the same,” Little said.
Tory Whanau was just shy of the $60,000 limit in the 2022 local election, declaring $59,844 worth of expenses. Paul Eagle dropped $57,733 on his campaign and former Mayor Andy Foster spent $54,108.
The local election will be held on October 11. The council’s candidate nominations open on July 4 and close on August 1.
Ethan Manera New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist and is interested in local issues, politics and property in the capital. Ethan can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.