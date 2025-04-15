The Curia poll was commissioned by right-wing campaign group Better Wellington in January, who had refused to release the full results — until now.
The results show more support for a current councillor to take on the top job than current mayor Tory Whanau.
Three months after commissioning polling on Wellington’s mayoral race, a right-wing campaign group has released the full results to the Herald, showing more support for fiscally conservative councillor Ray Chung than current mayor Tory Whanau.
The Curia polling, commissioned by Better Wellington in late January, asked 1000 Wellingtonianstheir thoughts on the city and the upcoming October election.
Better Wellington initially refused to release the data due to its inclusion of prospective candidates who have not announced their intentions.
The Herald pushed back, with the group changing its mind and agreeing to provide the full numbers.
At the time of polling, only Whanau, Chung and conservationist Kelvin Hastie were confirmed as running for mayor of Wellington.
Asked who they would support for mayor, 30% of residents said Chung, 18% said Whanau, and 6% said Hastie.
Forty-six per cent were unsure.
Better Wellington has endorsed Chung for the mayoralty. He last week announced he is running on a ticket with several new candidates, named Independent Together, which share a policy platform of not increasing rates and cutting wasteful spending.
Broken down by party vote in the 2023 general election, 40% of Green Party voters polled said they would support Whanau in October’s election, 14% would support Chung, 6% would support Hastie, and 40% were unsure.
Voters were also asked about a number of rumoured mayoral candidates.
Other names include businessman Luke Pierson, who has since ruled out a run, mayoral candidate and former councillor Rob Goulden, Green regional councillor Thomas Nash, and city councillor and National Party member Nicola Young.
Name recognition, in order, was Justin Lester 68%, Nicola Young 62%, Ray Chung 57%, Diane Calvert 51%, Ben McNulty 49%, Thomas Nash 41%, Rob Goulden 32%, Karl Tiefenbacher 31%, Luke Pierson 29%, and John Apanowicz 25%.
Net positive in order was Ray Chung +19%, Justin Lester +13%, Ben McNulty +13%, Nicola Young +9%, Thomas Nash +9%, Karl Tiefenbacher +7%, Diane Calvert +5%, Luke Pierson +5%, Rob Goulden +3%, John Apanowicz +2%.
Ben McNulty was the most popular candidate among under-40s, Justin Lester among 40 to 60-year-olds, and Chung with over-60s.
The polling also asked about key issues in the city.
Most thought the city was heading in the wrong direction, with 54% saying it was on the wrong track, compared with 27% who felt things were going well.
Cycleways were considered a low priority by 63%, 23% considered it a medium priority, and 10% said it is a high priority.
“The city needs change, and I have been approached by a wide range of people asking me to run,” Little told the Herald last week.
The local election will be held on October 11. The council’s candidate nominations open on July 4 and close on August 1.
Ethan Manera is a multimedia journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 and is interested in local issues, politics and property in the capital. Ethan is always on the lookout for a story and can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.