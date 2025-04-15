Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wellington mayoral polling: Full Curia numbers released, Ray Chung ahead of Tory Whanau

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Curia polling from January shows 30% of Wellington voters preferred fiscally conservative councillor Ray Chung, compared to 18% who support Tory Whanau for another term. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

The Curia polling from January shows 30% of Wellington voters preferred fiscally conservative councillor Ray Chung, compared to 18% who support Tory Whanau for another term. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

  • Polling on Wellington’s mayoral race has finally been released to the Herald, revealing who residents are backing.
  • The Curia poll was commissioned by right-wing campaign group Better Wellington in January, who had refused to release the full results — until now.
  • The results show more support for a current councillor to take on the top job than current mayor Tory Whanau.

Three months after commissioning polling on Wellington’s mayoral race, a right-wing campaign group has released the full results to the Herald, showing more support for fiscally conservative councillor Ray Chung than current mayor Tory Whanau.

The Curia polling, commissioned by Better Wellington in late January, asked 1000 Wellingtonians

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand