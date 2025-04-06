It’s understood Whanau was the only mayoral candidate in the Green’s pool.
“I want to see our city thrive with affordable housing and transformational projects that delivers efficient public transport, a full cycleway network and pedestrian-friendly streets. A place where our nature and creativity continue to flourish. A community that celebrates diversity and looks after its most vulnerable,” Whanau said.
A donation page on the Greens website states a $3 donation will help towards social media, $50 will feed a team of doorknockers or phone callers, and $100 will buy “valuable billboards”.
Other Green candidates include two-term councillor and Deputy Mayor Laurie Foon running again for Paekawakawa Southern General Ward, Geordie Rogers, who narrowly won a February 2024 byelection for the Pukehīnau Lambton General Ward, and newcomer Jonny Osborne, running for Motukairangi Eastern General Ward.
Yadana Saw, a current Greater Wellington Regional councillor is running again alongside newcomer Henry Peach, after Thomas Nash announced he wouldn’t run again.
A decision on Wellington City Council’s Māori Ward is yet to be made by the Green Party’s Māori membership group. Nīkau Wi Neera, a Green Party councillor, currently holds the seat.
The Labour Party’s local branch has announced its final candidates for the council, but has still not found anyone to challenge Whanau for the top job.
He has yet to announce any policies but said his core priorities include changing the culture of Wellington City Council, keeping rates down, and stopping wasteful spending.
The confirmed candidates for the mayoralty are incumbent Tory Whanau, city councillor Ray Chung, businessman Karl Tiefenbacher, predator-free champion Kelvin Hastie, Wellington Live owner Graham Bloxham, and former city councillor Rob Goulden.
Candidate nominations open on July 4 and close on August 1.
Ethan Manera is a multimedia journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 and is interested in local issues, politics and property in the capital. Ethan is always on the lookout for a story and can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.