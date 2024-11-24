Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Has Tory Whanau changed her mind about running again for Wellington’s mayoralty?- A Capital Letter

Georgina Campbell
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Tory Whanau has always maintained she wants to spend three terms as the Mayor of Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tory Whanau has always maintained she wants to spend three terms as the Mayor of Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Tory Whanau has previously said she is committed to three terms as Wellington’s mayor
  • Her council has been under intense pressure recently leading to a Crown observer being appointed
  • The mayor now says she wants to talk to family and friends about running again

Senior journalist Georgina Campbell’s A Capital Letter column takes a deeper look at issues in Wellington, where she is based. She has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand