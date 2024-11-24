The mayor now says she wants to talk to family and friends about running again
Senior journalist Georgina Campbell’s A Capital Letter column takes a deeper look at issues in Wellington, where she is based. She has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.
“I’m actually less focused on the election, however, now that we’re dealing with a change to our Long-term Plan. I just want to get this right and I just want to make sure that we’re still delivering the best outcomes for Wellington city and I believe we can do that.”
Asked whether she was worried about what the legacy of her first term would be, she said: “Of course”.
“It’s been a difficult couple of years but again, for this last year I’m just going to be super focused, hyper-focused on delivering a successful Long-term Plan.”
“I’m going to have a number of failures under my mayoralty, and that’s because you have to fail fast, or give something a go, to try to make something work.”
Whanau said she was frequently being asked whether she still hoped to serve three terms as mayor.
“Because people have seen, especially last year, just how relentless and brutal this role can be. This job is not easy and it’s probably been the most unpleasant role I’ve ever had, but it’s been the most meaningful role I’ve ever had.”
If she didn’t do the job, she worried about who else would and the possibility they would take the city in the wrong direction, Whanau said.
There was no question that she would be running for the mayoralty in next year’s local body elections, she said.
“I’ve been through the worst in my mayoralty and that was last year, so nothing fazes me now.”