A prominent New Zealander facing serious criminal charges will keep his name secret, at least for now.

The high-profile defendant appeared by audio-visual link in the Wellington District Court this morning, but has not yet entered pleas to the charges, the nature of which cannot be reported.

The heavy suppressions on the case had extended even to cover materials normally provided to media, that is, press copies of the charging documents. These documents are generally provided freely to reporters on the first call of a charge, but were today withheld by court ahead of the appearance.

They were later released to the media, with the judge noting the details within them could still not be published.

The man’s case has been suppressed since last week, when he was arrested. His lawyer applied for suppression of his identity and all facts of the case and charges pending his first appearance, which Judge Noel Sainsbury granted in chambers.