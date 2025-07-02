A prominent New Zealander facing serious criminal charges will keep his name secret, at least for now.
The high-profile defendant appeared by audio-visual link in the Wellington District Court this morning, but has not yet entered pleas to the charges, the nature of which cannot be reported.
The heavy suppressionson the case had extended even to cover materials normally provided to media, that is, press copies of the charging documents. These documents are generally provided freely to reporters on the first call of a charge, but were today withheld by court ahead of the appearance.
They were later released to the media, with the judge noting the details within them could still not be published.
A person facing category three charges may elect either a judge-alone trial or a jury trial in the district court.
Top media organisations shared a joint opposition to ongoing suppression today, with a media representative sharing submissions on behalf of NZME, Stuff and RNZ. Police did not oppose the suppression order today.
Under the Criminal Procedure Act 2011, the court may suppress the identity of a defendant if it is satisfied publication is likely to cause one or more of eight outcomes, the most common being extreme hardship to the defendant or people connected to them, prejudice to fair trial rights, and the identification of someone else who has name suppression.
For example, at today’s call the man’s lawyer only had to advance an “arguable case” that one of the grounds for suppression applied.
This gives the lawyers and parties involved the opportunity to gather evidence and submissions before the suppression application is dealt with at a substantive hearing.
Judge Laurenson remanded the man on bail until the beginning of August, when suppression is expected to be fully argued.
Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.