The Herald will signal its opposition to the continuing of suppression orders at today’s hearing.
Under the Criminal Procedure Act 2011, the court may suppress the identity of a defendant if it is satisfied publication is likely to cause one or more of eight outcomes, the most common being extreme hardship to the defendant or people connected to them, prejudice to fair trial rights, and the identification of someone else who has name suppression.
For example, at today’s call the defendant’s lawyer must only advance an “arguable case” that one of the grounds for suppression applies.
This gives the lawyers and parties involved the opportunity to gather evidence and submissions before the suppression application is dealt with at a substantive hearing.
Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.