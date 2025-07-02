Are New Zealand's suppression laws outdated in wake of Grace Millane case? Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A prominent New Zealander is due to appear in court for the first time on serious charges today.

The high-profile defendant’s case is scheduled for a first appearance this morning in the Wellington District Court, where media will challenge heavy suppressions keeping the case shrouded in secrecy.

A registrar earlier confirmed to the Herald the man’s lawyer applied for interim suppression of his identity and the charges last week.

Crown prosecution consented to the application and it was granted in chambers by Judge Noel Sainsbury on Friday last week.

“In [the application], it references ‘all information, facts and details of the charge’,” the registrar said.