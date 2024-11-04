Whanau issued a statement this morning that she has asked council officials to advise on reducing, deferring or removing some projects and programmes.

One of the projects is a suburban summer pool in Khandallah that the community recently successfully campaigned to keep open following a council proposal to close it.

A new skatepark in Kilbirnie is also on the list, as well as a Zoo masterplan, upgrades to Begonia House, the demolition of Frank Kitts carpark and landscaping for the Fale Male and Chinese Garden.

Wellington’s Civic Precinct could be reduced to work the council has a statutory obligation to complete. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Cycleways could be slowed down by prioritising the completion of the primary network and rephasing secondary routes.

Te Ngākau Civic Square currently resembles a building site with both the library and Town Hall being earthquake-strengthened and other council buildings being demolished. Whanau said the council could only focus on the work it has a statutory obligation to do in the square to save money.

Whanau acknowledged some of these projects were strongly supported by their communities.

“We will fully engage and listen to them throughout this process. In reviewing these projects I am endeavouring to stand by those key principles I set out of, not increasing rates, fixing our water and not cutting social housing or critical climate action.

“We are continuing to work hard to pass an LTP amendment that ensures we remain financially prudent while still delivering the best outcomes for the people of Pōneke and our planet.”

There is still no word on who the council’s Crown observer will be.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown said yesterday that officials were providing advice on potential candidates for the role.

“I will be making a decision shortly to ensure Wellington City Council can have this assistance prior to the Long Term Plan being approved.”

