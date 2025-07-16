Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MPI accuses researchers of scaremongering over Campylobacter hospitalisations, deaths

RNZ
4 mins to read

Lead author, University of Otago professor Michael Baker, says the number of hospitalisations caused by contaminated chicken meat is a very consequential health problem. Photo / Supplied

Lead author, University of Otago professor Michael Baker, says the number of hospitalisations caused by contaminated chicken meat is a very consequential health problem. Photo / Supplied

By Rachel Helyer Donaldson of RNZ

Too many people are still ending up sick and in hospital from contaminated fresh chicken meat, public health professionals say.

New analysis released by the Public Health Communication Centre (PHCC) on Thursday shows hospitalisation rates for Campylobacter infection have increased

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save