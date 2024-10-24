Senior journalist Georgina Campbell’s A Capital Letter column takes a deeper look at issues in Wellington, where she is based. She has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.
Brown wrote to Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau and her counterpart in Upper Hutt to formally request further information about what their councils were doing to address leaks and the looming shortage. This was after both councils failed to respond to an earlier request for more details.
The part of the Act that outlines these powers to request information is also the part that provides details on the appointment of a Crown observer and commissioners.
This request for information is the lowest level of intervention Brown can make.
Luxon criticised the $180 million building as wasteful spending and told council leaders ratepayers did not expect to pay for the “laundry list of distractions and experiments that are plaguing council balance sheets across the country”.
He urged councils to get back to basics like picking up rubbish, fixing pipes and filling potholes.
It just so happened that a burst water main had flooded the road between Vivian St and Buckle St in the capital that morning.
Just two months after that speech, Brown announced he was appointing a Crown observer at Wellington City Council.
Wellington’s pipes again played ball and on the same day that Whanau and Brown met to discuss her council’s “shambles”, a cast iron main burst in the central city and flooded State Highway 1 with muddy water.
On top of this, 13% is planned to be funded by capital revenues and 53% of water services capital investment is proposed to be funded by operating revenues such as rates, a little more than half the proportion Wellington had proposed.
Whanau’s record $1.8 billion investment in water infrastructure, something she is most proud of and plans to maintain, is unravelling at a time when the city needs it most.
As governments come and go, water reform policy changes and the council in-fighting continues, Wellingtonians would not be blamed for wondering whether the city is any closer to fixing one of its biggest problems.