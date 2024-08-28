“Tākina is supposed to attract activity in the city to make these vibrant businesses, and instead the businesses are funnelling money into it to keep it on its feet.”
The council maintains Tākina has had a successful first year after hosting more than 120 events and contributing $43m to Wellington’s economy. It was always intended that Tākina’s net operational costs would be met by ratepayers through the levy, 40%, and general rates, 60%.
Wellington City Council chief economic and engagement officer Anna Calver said there was a support service for disrupted businesses that included a dedicated manager offering things like free expert advice in one-on-one coaching and workshops.
Compensation was not possible, Calver said.
“Any use of the downtown targeted rate must be in line with the purpose of the council’s revenue and financing policy and benefit commercial ratepayers within the central city by driving visitation and economic activity via marketing and events, retail and tourism activities.”
This policy is reviewed every three years and in some cases amended, meaning over time, there have been changes to what the levy has funded, Calver said.
The economic impacts of the activities funded by the levy were regularly measured to ensure they were benefitting local businesses, she said.
Wellington City Council voted to end free weekend parking in the city in 2018.
“Wellington’s central city has changed considerably since those days of free weekend parking,” Calver said.
“The city has an established visitor economy, there are now more than 20,000 people living in the central city and the city has a well-used public transport service.”
