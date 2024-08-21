Advertisement
Huge water leak in Wellington delivers perfect backdrop for Christopher Luxon’s speech on council spending

Georgina Campbell
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon delivers his speech to the LGNZ conference in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

ANALYSIS

  • Christopher Luxon criticised council spending during the Local Government New Zealand conference in Wellington.
  • Luxon urged councils to focus on basics like rubbish collection, pipe repairs, and pothole filling.
  • He used Wellington’s $180 million convention centre as an example of wasteful spending.

Welcome to , where council leaders from around the country have met in a convention centre that the Prime Minister thinks is an example of wasteful spending and is just down the road from a burst water main that has turned a street into a paddling pool.

