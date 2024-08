Commuters are being asked to avoid the area or expect delays. Photo / Ethan Manera

A spokesperson said it will be a major repair, expected to take between 8-10 hours.

“We’re asking people to avoid the area if possible, and if not please expect delays.

“We appreciate this is a main route so are doing all we can to minimise impact on commuters.”

Kent Terrace runs parallel to Cambridge Terrace and is a main arterial route connecting Wellington city with the Mount Victoria tunnel, and past the Basin Reserve to Newtown.

KENT TERRACE, WELLINGTON CENTRAL - BURST PIPE AFFECTING TRAFFIC



Update 2



Crews are investigating reports of no service or low water pressure in higher areas of Roseneath. This may also affect areas of Mt Victoria. We’ll provide more information as the investigation continues. — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterNZ) August 20, 2024

Wellington’s water pipes have hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the past few years, plagued by leaks, overflows and burst watermains.

Wellington Water says some pipes are 120 years old and deteriorating in combination with blockages from wet wipes, fats and oils.

The ‘ideal renewal rate’ for the water authority is to replace 100 kilometres of pipes every year.

But last year it was revealed only 18km had been replaced in the 2022/23 period to July.

At the time Wellington Water chief executive Tonia Haskell admitted they were behind and laid the blame for that partly on councils not investing enough money in the problem.

In March this year, a damning performance report suggested the cost to fix the city’s leaks had dramatically increased, and Wellington Water was lagging behind performance targets set by the Department of Internal Affairs.

This summer, the region faced running out of water as 44% of drinking water was lost through leaks.

Haskell abruptly quit as chief executive two weeks ago.