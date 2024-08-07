The announcement also comes on the same day that Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has unveiled changes to allow new council-owned water companies to be able to access more cheap borrowing from the Local Government Funding Agency.

Wellington Water looks after Three Waters assets on behalf of Wellington City Council, Hutt City Council, Porirua City Council, Upper Hutt City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council and South Wairarapa District Council.

Haskell joined Wellington Water as its network development and delivery group manager in 2019. She has been in the chief executive role since early 2023.

Leggett said she had a track record of delivery in her various leadership roles at Wellington Water.

”In her time at Wellington Water, the capital programme delivering water assets for the region had grown from $60m to $330m in the last financial year.”

Many Wellingtonians admired Haskell’s willingness to front difficult issues in the media and “be upfront” in discussing both challenges and solutions, Leggett said.

Haskell said working for Wellington Water had been a privilege.

”During my time as chief executive, we have delivered major projects such as the Omāroro Reservoir and the Kaitoke Flume bridge and delivered a record level of pipe renewals”, she said.

“We have also lifted the operating performance of the organisation and navigated a long dry summer, reduced the backlog of leaks and are finally seeing a reduction in water usage and loss for the first time in five years.

”With our operational performance now in good shape, now is a good time for me to move on, with the entity facing a different strategic future.”

The Board will begin a process over the coming weeks to appoint a new chief executive.

