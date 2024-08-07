Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Wellington Water chief executive Tonia Haskell abruptly quits

Georgina Campbell
By
3 mins to read
The Government has unveiled changes to allow new council-owned water companies to be able to access more cheap borrowing from the Local Government Funding Agency (LGFA)

Wellington Water’s board has announced the organisation’s chief executive Tonia Haskell is stepping down, effective tomorrow.

Chairman Nick Leggett issued a statement about Haskell’s abrupt exit this morning.

It comes after Wellington Water admitted overlooking a budget error that has resulted in an extra last-minute bill for councils of $51 million over three years.

In March, a damning performance report suggested the cost to fix the city’s leaks has dramatically increased, and Wellington Water was lagging behind performance targets set by the Department of Internal Affairs.

This summer, the region faced running out of water as 44% of drinking water was lost through leaks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The announcement also comes on the same day that Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has unveiled changes to allow new council-owned water companies to be able to access more cheap borrowing from the Local Government Funding Agency.

Wellington Water looks after Three Waters assets on behalf of Wellington City Council, Hutt City Council, Porirua City Council, Upper Hutt City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council and South Wairarapa District Council.

Haskell joined Wellington Water as its network development and delivery group manager in 2019. She has been in the chief executive role since early 2023.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Leggett said she had a track record of delivery in her various leadership roles at Wellington Water.

”In her time at Wellington Water, the capital programme delivering water assets for the region had grown from $60m to $330m in the last financial year.”

Many Wellingtonians admired Haskell’s willingness to front difficult issues in the media and “be upfront” in discussing both challenges and solutions, Leggett said.

Haskell said working for Wellington Water had been a privilege.

”During my time as chief executive, we have delivered major projects such as the Omāroro Reservoir and the Kaitoke Flume bridge and delivered a record level of pipe renewals”, she said.

“We have also lifted the operating performance of the organisation and navigated a long dry summer, reduced the backlog of leaks and are finally seeing a reduction in water usage and loss for the first time in five years.

”With our operational performance now in good shape, now is a good time for me to move on, with the entity facing a different strategic future.”

The Board will begin a process over the coming weeks to appoint a new chief executive.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand