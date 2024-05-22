Voyager 2023 media awards
Sharesies, Willis Bond, Yu Mei: Who’s who in Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau’s new business group

Georgina Campbell
Jessie Wong of Yu Mei, Mark McGuinness of Willis Bond, and Brooke Roberts of Sharesies are part of Tory Whanau's new Mayoral Business Group.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has established a new business group of high-flyers to advise her directly as the capital braces for disruptive but transformational change.

The Mayoral Business Group includes leaders from the

