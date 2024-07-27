Advertisement
Lotto Powerball to jackpot after $26 million prize remains unstruck

NZ Herald
Scott Brown loaned $10 for petrol to a Napier woman who hours later won Lotto. Reporter Michaela Gower / Video Warren Buckland

Lotto is set to rise after tonight’s $26 million Powerball prize was not struck.

Tonight’s winning numbers are 14, 38, 34, 1, 10 and 12.

The bonus ball is 30. Powerball is 8.

The top prize now rolls over to Wednesday night’s draw.

The draw comes days after a Hastings family got a much bigger payday than expected with a $1m win from a bonus ticket.

A woman from the family said she regularly played Lotto with family numbers via a subscription.

It wasn’t the family’s numbers that would score them the $1m jackpot, but a bonus ticket won in the Wednesday, July 10, draw and entered for the Saturday, July 13, draw.

She said in the previous draw the family won $24 and a bonus ticket.

“And can you believe it – it wasn’t even our own numbers that we won with – it was the bonus ticket from Wednesday night,” she said.

The family, who described themselves as hardworking and leading a simple life, said the win would be life-changing for them.

The previous Lotto Powerball jackpot was struck on June 19 when a player from Taranaki landed a $5.5m prize.

They became the 13th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024.

Just weeks earlier seven people shared the year’s richest prize, when Lotto Powerball reached its must-win $50m threshold.

Each prize winner walked away with $7.18m.

For one Auckland person it was one of a handful of tickets they had ever purchased.

Another prize winner said they spent a lot of time googling ‘what to do when you’ve won lotto’.



