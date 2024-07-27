A woman from the family said she regularly played Lotto with family numbers via a subscription.

It wasn’t the family’s numbers that would score them the $1m jackpot, but a bonus ticket won in the Wednesday, July 10, draw and entered for the Saturday, July 13, draw.

She said in the previous draw the family won $24 and a bonus ticket.

“And can you believe it – it wasn’t even our own numbers that we won with – it was the bonus ticket from Wednesday night,” she said.

The family, who described themselves as hardworking and leading a simple life, said the win would be life-changing for them.

The previous Lotto Powerball jackpot was struck on June 19 when a player from Taranaki landed a $5.5m prize.

They became the 13th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024.

Just weeks earlier seven people shared the year’s richest prize, when Lotto Powerball reached its must-win $50m threshold.

Each prize winner walked away with $7.18m.

For one Auckland person it was one of a handful of tickets they had ever purchased.

Another prize winner said they spent a lot of time googling ‘what to do when you’ve won lotto’.











