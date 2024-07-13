Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Lotto: Million-dollar First Division ticket purchased in Hastings

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
Hawke's Bay is now home to another Lotto millionaire.

Hawke's Bay is now home to another Lotto millionaire.

Hawke’s Bay is home to another Lotto millionaire after one Hastings player struck it lucky and won First Division in Saturday’s live Lotto draw.

The player purchased the winning ticket via MyLotto and scored a sweet $1 million prize. The $15m Powerball jackpot was not struck, and the jackpot will roll over to Wednesday night, when it will be $17 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky South Island Strike players will also be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Strike Four.

People are advised to check their tickets as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Seven lucky Kiwis took out the top prize in last month’s record $50m Powerball draw.

Other Powerball jackpots won since then include $4.5m won by a MyLotto player in Waikato on June 12 and $5.5m won on June 19 by a physical ticket bought in Waitara.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today