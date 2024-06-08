A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

Lotto has announced that people can now check their MyLotto tickets online, as all processing from Saturday night’s draw has been completed.

Lotto’s $50 million Powerball prize was won by seven tickets as no single ticket had the correct Powerball and First Division Lotto numbers needed to win outright.

Each of those seven will bank $7,180,041 after the prize rolled down to Division two.

The seven lucky ticket holders had five correct Lotto numbers and a bonus ball along with the Powerball.

The numbers are 22, 35, 10, 30, 21, 37 and bonus ball 5.

The Powerball is 2.

Fourteen others won a $71,429 share of First Division.

And Strike Four was also won by one player, who took home $600,000.

“It’s amazing that Powerball rolled down to Second Division and was shared between seven players – it’s fantastic to see more of our lucky players get to experience what it’s like to win,” said Lotto NZ chief executive Jason Delamore.

“This is going to be life-changing, and not only for the lucky winner themselves, as we know winning big has a huge ripple effect.

High demand

Yesterday, Lotto punters were urged to take a screenshot of digital tickets ahead of the anticipated scramble to check results after the must-win $50m draw.

Queues spilled onto the streets and stretched inside malls at Lotto stores around the country as an unprecedented two million tickets were expected to be bought by Kiwis hoping to win the biggest jackpot of the year.

Last night, the MyLotto site was closed due to the high demand to check the results.

Must be won

In a Must Be Won draw, if no one wins Powerball First Division (that means getting all seven numbers correct) the entire jackpot rolls down to the next Powerball division where there are winners.

If there is more than one winner in a Powerball prize division, the prize is split equally between them.

