It’s all hands on deck at Lotto NZ - including chief executive Jason Delamere rostered on to respond to player queries - as excitement builds before the biggest prize draw in New Zealand Lotto history on Saturday.

A whopping 2 million tickets are expected to be sold as Kiwis up and down the country dream of what it would be like to become instant multi-millionaires.

It is only the third time that the jackpot has reached the Must Be Won draw of $50 million.

If claimed by a single ticket on Saturday night, it will be the largest prize ever won.

Lucy Fullerton, at Lotto NZ, said there were customer service reps on standby to assist customers and retailers before the big draw.

“Even our CEO has been roped in to help answer customer queries, so he’ll be working hard on web chat tomorrow night,” she said.

Data supplied to Lotto NZ

Expect queues

Big draws attract people who wouldn’t normally buy a ticket so high volumes are expected online at MyLotto and at Lotto counters.

More than 1.7 million Powerball tickets were entered in Wednesday night’s draw and Lotto NZ is projecting around 2 million tickets will be sold for Saturday’s draw.

For Wednesday night, 52 per cent of tickets were purchased online and 48 per cent in-store. More than half the tickets were bought on the day.

Depending on demand, MyLotto customers will be put in a queue if they try to buy their ticket in the last hour before sales close (6.30pm to 7.30pm on Saturday) and again if they want to check their ticket after the 8pm draw.

“We have done a huge amount of preparation and MyLotto handled the volumes very well on Wednesday night so we are confident going into the draw,” Fullerton said.

“Our use of a virtual queue to manage traffic has been very important in ensuring a good experience once people log in to MyLotto, and so we will be using this again on Saturday night.”

Must Be Won

In a Must Be Won draw, if no one wins Powerball First Division (that means getting all 7 numbers correct) the entire jackpot rolls down to the next Powerball division where there are winners.

If there is more than one winner in a Powerball prize division, the prize is split equally between them.

How the balls fall on Saturday night will determine if New Zealand gets its first $50 million Lotto winner.

What if you win?

If one ticket takes the $50m, Lotto NZ would aim to meet the winner in person as soon as possible, so they have support, guidance, and a great winning experience from the beginning.

“We would usually have this meeting before we pay the prize into the winner’s bank account, which we do within a few days of a claim being made and verified,” Fullerton said.

Advice from past big winners

The Hibiscus Coast couple who currently hold the top spot for winning New Zealand’s largest single prize have some words of advice for the potential winner.

After winning $44.06 million in 2016 they said “eating and sleeping” to keep a clear head should be a top priority in the days following a win.

And they urged the winner or winners to be good with their newfound wealth.

“The best thing we did was get good financial advice. Make sure they’re on the same wavelength as you and go into the conversation with a good idea of what you want to do longterm.”

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years’ experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.























