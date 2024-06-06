Rana hasn't always had it easy, and says her $1 million Lotto win will be life-changing. Reporter Michaela Gower/Video Warren Buckland

Winning Lotto Powerball’s big one and what you’d do with the cash has been the talk around dinner tables and office kitchens all week.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million it can’t roll over so if there is no Powerball winner this Saturday, the prize pool will go to the next highest division with winners.

If it is struck by one ticket, it will be the biggest single winner in New Zealand history.

So what would you do with an eye-watering, dream-fulfilling $50m? (After you’ve paid off debt and got sound financial advice of course).

The house

With $50 million in the bank, you’re suddenly in the market for landscaped luxury with sea views.

27 Marine Parade for sale through Wall Real Estate will gobble up $40 m of your winnings but you will not want to leave. Photo / Supplied

Top real estate agent Graham Wall’s pick is 27 Marine Parade on the waterfront in Herne Bay.

This just completed grand Fearon Hay home will snaffle $40 million of your winnings but you’ll be living in the lap of luxury in a 900-metre solid concrete villa on a 2688-metre double section on Herne Bay’s most prestigious street.

With 5 bedrooms, a guest house, a tennis court and pavilion, gym, pool, wine cellar and two media rooms, you’ll never have to leave.

The divine property on Hamilton Road in Herne Bay will knock about $14 million off your total. Photo / Supplied.

If you want to to leave a bit more cash in the purse, Ollie Wall reckons you can’t go past 38 Hamilton Road, also in Herne Bay. For about $14 million you will be the new owner of an immaculately remodelled grand family estate on 1246 metres of land.

The gorgeous character home has five bedrooms, three living areas, a theatre, wine cellar, pool house and views of the ocean from the master bedroom.

And you’ll have cash to tick more off the wish list.

The car

You can’t go pulling up to your new Herne Bay digs in your dinged-up runaround so you’ll be in the market for a new set of wheels. You’ve missed out on the ultra-rare 2019 McLaren Senna GTR which was for sale last year for $3.25million but here’s the next best thing.

The McLaren 750S is on the wish-list of many a car enthusiast - will it be on yours? Photo / Supplied

The team at McLaren in Auckland have the McLaren 750S on their wish list.

It is the latest in the McLaren range and is rated the best Supercar in the market.

It can go 0-100kph in 2.8 Seconds. That’s fast and it will take $617,305.00 off your total even quicker.

The bach

If you splash a little less on your main abode you will be in the market for a holiday home as well.

Tucked away in Arran Bay, Waiheke is the quintessential Kiwi bach nestled among pristine native bush and surrounded by birdlife.

Your new holiday home, for sale through Bayleys, is a 100-year-old character home just steps away from the sand and sea.

The view alone is worth $50million but this slice of Waiheke Island paradise will only set you back around $2.5million. Photo / Supplied

As well as amazing views out to Pakatoa, Rotoroa and Ponui Islands, you’ll have beach ownership rights, two moorings, your own boathouse and access to a shared jetty.

The property is for sale by negotiation with a OneRoof valuation of about $2.6m.

The boat

Ask anyone at 36 Degrees Brokers what they’d buy if they won the jackpot and all agree it would be the Maritmo S70. Described as the “essence of luxury” the powerboat has four elegant cabins, including a full-beam master cabin with a lavish ensuite.

The Maritimo S70 is luxurious living on the water. The price tag of under $4m is a drop in the ocean when you have $50 million. Photo / Supplied

There are all the home comforts such as Miele appliances, a wine cooler, an ice maker and the helm offers 360-degree views of wherever on the ocean you are. It’s luxury living you can take anywhere and will knock $3,999,000 off your total.

The holiday

Travel will be a must for many. So take a private tour of the Pyramids in Egypt, see the Northern Lights in Finland or dip your toes in the brilliant blue waters of the Baa Atoll in the Maldives. The wonders of the world are a bit closer with $50m in your bank account.

A week long escape in the Maldives through Luxury Escapes NZ will give you plenty of time to write the rest of your wishlist. Photo / Supplied

If relaxing in the sun is your thing Luxury Escapes NZ has the ticket with an all-inclusive overwater villa hideaway at the Finolhu resort. The week-long escape for two will knock about $15,000 from your winnings (not including flights) and includes free-flowing drinks, four beachside restaurants, a yoga pavilion and spa treatments in traditional huts at Fehi Spa.

The charity

Whatever your charity of choice is, you can make a difference with your new-found wealth. It might be helping those waiting on funding to kick in for 13 much-needed cancer drugs, assisting the homeless, curing a disease or starting your own charitable trust.

You could use some of your winnings to help find a cure for a disease or pay for someone's cancer drugs. Photo / Supplied





Helping the family

Helping close family pay off debt is common among big prize money winners.

It feels good to help others, so helping a close family member clear debt, buying your parents a house and splashing out on a few treats for the family is near the top of the must-do list for most big winners.

The personal chef

Hate cooking but love food? Hire that personal chef.

Say goodbye to hours in the kitchen and hello to delicious meals prepped by your own chef.

With a fat wallet you’ll have the funds to hire your own personal shopper and food prep guru. No more agonising over what to feed the family night after night. You will be able to scroll Instagram for delish dinners and then get someone to buy, prep, cook them for you. Enjoy.

Do some random nice stuff

Random acts of kindness like the 'meter homie' who filled parking metres with coins are more affordable with $50 million in the bank. Photo / Imgur

Times are tough for your fellow Kiwis so doing random, unexpected and discreet kind acts can make someone’s day. It could be paying someone’s groceries, paying forward a coffee or something bigger - with $50 million the choice is yours.

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.








