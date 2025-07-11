Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Blockhouse Bay homicide: Mentally ill Auckland man who killed scientist Stephen Thorpe to remain at Mason Clinic

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Around 200 people gathered to remember Stephen Thorpe, a highly regarded scientist who was killed in Blockhouse Bay. Video / Dean Purcell

The mentally ill man who reported seeing visions of the devil before he fatally stabbed entomologist Stephen Thorpe outside Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club will be held indefinitely at a lockdown psychiatric facility.

The 27-year-old returned to the High Court at Auckland today as Justice Graham Lang

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime