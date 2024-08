Police have cordoned off the area around the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club and recreational reserve on Rathlin St. Video / NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to an incident in Blockhouse Bay, Auckland.

Police have cordoned off the area around the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club and recreational reserve on Rathlin St.

At least four police dog units were at the scene at 1pm and there were “heaps” of officers. More officers arrived when the Herald was at the scene, including a forensic photographer dressed in a boiler suit.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald they were called to Rathlin St about 11.37am.