A parking warden had an “unidentified” liquid thrown on him, resulting in a man being arrested for assault, police say.

On March 26, a parking warden on duty in Palmerston North reported that a man had thrown the liquid at him, staining his skin, clothing, and work equipment.

Inquiries led to police arresting the man on Friday, charging him with assault.

Acting Detective Sergeant Konrad Tamati said the man has been charged with assault and is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on April 10.

“This type of unprovoked attack on someone simply going about their daily work is unacceptable, and police are pleased to have made an arrest and put someone before the courts to be held to account,” said Tamati.