In a packed Hamilton District Court room this afternoon, nine family and friends read their heartbreaking statements to Judge Arthur Tompkins.
Baker’s mother-in-law, Colleen White, said the family could make some sense of an angry wife chasing her husband’s mistress, but “a mistress chasing down his wife over a legitimate family photograph reads like a bad novel”.
Kaur’s counsel, Anjeet Singh, acknowledged her client was a “deeply troubled woman” but urged the judge not to send the 40-year-old to prison.
‘She was hammering the driver’s side window’
Kaur and her partner, known only in court proceedings as ‘Mr R’, had been together for eight years and were living together.
However, Mr R was still married to his wife, known as ‘Mrs R’, who lives with his parents and children.
Mrs R was aware of her husband’s relationship with Kaur; however, he had refused to get divorced and often stayed at the familial home, causing “ill-feeling” on behalf of Kaur.
Several nights before the crash, Mr R took his wife and family to an Indian restaurant and Botany Downs, East Auckland, and took a photograph, with Mrs R’s hand on her husband’s shoulder, and also showing her wedding ring.
About 8.40am on June 27, when at Horsham Downs School for her children’s school assembly, Mrs R got a call from Mr R that Kaur had seen the photo and wanted her to say the photo was historic.
She wouldn’t and instead confirmed it was recent, and then heard Kaur “shouting angrily” in the background.
Kaur stormed off, and Mr R went to work.
After the assembly finished, Mrs R began driving home, and as she passed Resolution Drive spotted Kaur’s vehicle parked on the roadside.
Kaur then pulled out and followed Mrs R onto Henderson Rd and overtook her before pulling in front of her and travelling alongside her.
Kaur would slow down then speed up as Mrs R travelled behind her, in what Judge Tompkins found was an attempt to intimidate or scare her.
She then drove ahead and stopped her Toyota in the middle of both lanes, forcing Mrs R to also stop.
Baker suffered a ruptured aorta and was killed instantly.
Kaur suffered minor injuries, while Mrs R called emergency services.
‘I cried ... I yelled’
Baker, 49, was a respected staff member at the Department of Corrections and worked as a team leader at community probation.
On the morning of the crash, he’d just visited a team member who was off work with an injury, and after leaving was going to drop off his vehicle for a service before heading back to work in central Hamilton.
Baker’s wife, Andrea, described the last time seeing her beloved husband on the morning of the crash; how he’d made her a coffee, said ‘I love you’, before giving her a cheeky smile and left for the day.
She then recalled being given the devastating news that he’d been killed in a crash.
“The photo she found on the day of the accident was the inciting incident that led to a psychological collapse.
“Years of mental health decline precipitated the offending, and this has been given clinical context and may explain Ms Kaur’s behaviour as something significantly more than rage.”
A clinical psychologist found Kaur’s driving occurred during a “convergence of a chronic psychological deterioration” with the argument with her prior to the crash acting as an “acute stressor”.
The specialist found Kaur reached a “psychological breaking point”.
Singh accepted with White’s comments that Kaur’s behaviour made “no sense at all”, but she explained that Mr R had constantly reassured Kaur that he no longer maintained any relationship with his wife.
He had also promised her that once she divorced her husband, he would divorce his wife.