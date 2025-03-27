Diabetes NZ & My Food Bag join forces to address one of NZ’s biggest health issues

The new initiative aims to take the guesswork out of healthy eating for diabetes management.

My Food Bag has partnered with Diabetes New Zealand in a bid to make healthy eating simpler and more accessible.

The initiative includes a new My Food Bag Diabetes Meal Plan, delivering expert-backed, easy to prepare, diabetes-friendly meals straight to Kiwis’ doorsteps, and a free e-book featuring 30 recipes and nutritional guidance.

Aotearoa is at a tipping point. With one in five adults living with pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes rates soaring, the country faces an escalating health crisis.

Type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition that is projected to increase by 90% nationwide by 2044, affects the body’s ability to produce or effectively use insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. Over time, consistently high blood sugar can cause serious long-term health challenges.

Diet plays a critical role in prevention and management, yet for many Kiwis, knowing what to eat – and making lasting dietary changes – can be confusing and overwhelming. However, diet is just one part of type 2 diabetes management, alongside regular medical care and lifestyle adjustments.

It’s hoped the initiative will empower Kiwis at risk of or living with type 2 diabetes to make more informed dietary choices, removing the guesswork from healthy eating and offering education as well as convenience.

“When you’re managing diabetes or looking to prevent it, it can feel really overwhelming – particularly with all the advice out there about what you should and shouldn’t be eating,” says dietitian and My Food Bag nutrition and ingredients manager, Lily Henderson.

“The latest guidelines clearly recommend basing our diets around plenty of whole foods, particularly with the natural fibre structure intact. They emphasise plant foods like vegetables – with the skins on, and ideally half a plate. Along with plenty of legumes like beans and chickpeas, and other high-quality, low glycemic index carbs. These are all foods that are recommended for better metabolic health.”

The Diabetes Meal Plan offers a selection of at least five nutritionist-approved meals each week that are tasty, align with the latest guidelines for diabetes management and are suitable for the whole family. Recipes like Thai chicken curry or Mediterranean spinach & feta balls will vary each week, with vegan, vegetarian, low-carb and quick-to-prepare options to choose from.

As well as focusing on low-GI carbs and fibre from whole foods, the recipes have been designed to include at least two-and-a-half to three servings of vegetables per plate, and ideal levels of carbs, sugar, sodium and saturated fat.

“There’s a lot of debate in terms of different diets for diabetes risk reduction and management… but I definitely think the approach we’ve taken is really balanced,” Henderson says.

“From a nutrition perspective, we have hit the mark in terms of showcasing balance and variety, which I think is more sustainable for people long-term.”

Henderson also points to the free e-book as a great resource for people who may not be able to afford the meal-kit on a weekly basis. Its nutritional advice, recipes and meal-planning tips can be downloaded by anyone, not just My Food Bag customers.

“We completely appreciate these inequities in terms of certain groups in the population who are disproportionately affected by diabetes. The e-book is free to download and provides practical science-based advice on how you can build your plate,” she says.

Overall, Henderson notes that the Diabetes Meal Plan is inclusive, balanced, and appropriate for other family members wanting to adopt a healthier diet.

“It shows you don’t have to follow an extreme diet. You don’t have to be eating special foods, or foods that are different to the rest of the family. There’s real potential of knock-on benefits to other household members too, because it essentially is just healthier eating,” she adds.

“We’re nodding to the fact that there’s actually no one meal type that is the best for diabetes. It helps people to see that diabetes-friendly meals can be really delicious and made with foods in your cupboard.”

A key reminder: check in with your healthcare professional, Henderson says, as diet is just one aspect of diabetes management.

“Whether it’s your GP, nurse, a dietitian or diabetes educator, it’s important to ensure your diet is safe and suitable for your age, activity levels and medications.”

Alongside the weekly delivery of recipes and ingredients, the plan includes 12 weekly emails containing the latest expert-led nutritional information to support your diabetes journey.

The My Food Bag Diabetes Plan is available nationwide from March 26, with deliveries starting April 6. Download the free e-book here.