He appeared in the Auckland District Court on Thursday afternoon. Judge Hana Ellis remanded him in custody and transferred the matter to the High Court. Ellis granted the man, who did not enter a plea, interim name suppression.
Police were at a house belonging to people known to the man on Thursday afternoon. Neighbours told the Herald they had seen investigators trawling the property for any evidence since his arrest on Wednesday.
A former flatmate of the accused told the Herald the man rarely engaged with his housemates, preferring to keep to himself in his room.