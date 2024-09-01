Andrew said the location was important as it was where Thorpe “lived and died”.

“He was basically part of the furniture there, and he died there, it is the only appropriate place for the funeral.”

The service sheet for Stephen Thorpe's funeral which is being held at the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club today.

Andrew said he enjoyed lots of “robust arguments” with Thorpe when they lived together through the pandemic.

He said he would “enjoy” getting the last laugh today during his eulogy, and might even throw in some terminology Thorpe would have described as “woke”.

Thorpe had bug species named after him

Thorpe was a highly regarded entomologist with a passion for seeking out and identifying bugs and plants.

He worked seven days a week out of the Whau River Catchment Trust’s offices at the club.

The scientist had at least nine species of bugs named after him.

Thorpe also contributed some 12,000 insect specimens to the Auckland Museum, where he worked mainly as a volunteer throughout the 2000s.

“He had a prodigious memory, particularly for all the scientific literature about New Zealand beetles,” said John Early, a former entomology curator at the museum.

“His death is tragic and untimely, not just for its horrific circumstances but also that his valuable contribution to New Zealand entomology is now ended.”

Police investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing at the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club on Rathlin St. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Thorpe’s attacker lived locally, neighbours anxious

Residents of a “quiet and safe” suburb in central Auckland were terrified after learning Thorpe’s 26-year-old attacker lived locally.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court on Thursday afternoon. Judge Hana Ellis remanded him in custody and transferred the matter to the High Court. Ellis granted the man, who did not enter a plea, interim name suppression.

Police were at a house belonging to people known to the man on Thursday afternoon. Neighbours told the Herald they had seen investigators trawling the property for any evidence since his arrest on Wednesday.

A former flatmate of the accused told the Herald the man rarely engaged with his housemates, preferring to keep to himself in his room.







