Blockhouse Bay homicide: Victim Stephen Thorpe remembered by fellow entomologists as an inspiration with rare talent

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Stephen Thorpe has been named as the man killed at a Blockhouse Bay tennis club car park.

An Auckland scientist brutally murdered over the weekend has been remembered by fellow entomologists as an “inspiration” with a “supernatural ability to identify species”.

Stephen Thorpe, 54, was killed in a violent attack in the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club car park on Saturday.

Today, at an Entomological Society of New Zealand conference in Christchurch, Thorpe’s colleagues paused to pay tribute to a remarkable life.

Teacher at the University of Auckland and fellow naturalist, Greg Holwell said Thorpe “had an almost supernatural ability to identify species”.

“If he couldn’t identify it, it was probably new to science,” said Holwell.

Thorpe spent much of his time identifying plant and insect species in Blockhouse Bay - where his life tragically ended.

On one occasion, he identified 6000 species in one day, the conference heard.

Stephen Thorpe has been named as the victim in the Blockhouse Bay stabbing.
University of Canterbury forest entomologist Steve Pawson said “his dedication to citizen science was massive”.

A research associate at the University of Auckland, Thorpe was “generous with his knowledge and with his time”, guiding young scientists in their own research.

“Stephen was always at the uni, always stepped up to help, shared the excitement when something interesting popped up,” said Holwell.

“Stephen was an inspiration, and I know many young people who hope they can one day be as knowledgeable as him.”

Thorpe also made significant contributions to biosecurity in New Zealand, reporting 39 new species to the Ministry of Primary Industries, including pests.

“He always knew when he’d discovered something that shouldn’t be here,” said Holwell.

These were Stephen Thorpe's last entries to the online app iNaturalist before he was attacked and killed outside Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club on Saturday morning.
With 13 species named after him, Holwell said Thorpe would “leave a significant legacy”.

“He will be sadly missed,” he said.

The Moths and Butterflies of New Zealand Trust is fundraising to install a seat in tribute to Thorpe.

“He spent countless hours sharing his knowledge voluntarily for the advancement and conservation of NZ’s biodiversity,” the trust said.

“We wish to install a seat in the Blockhouse Bay Recreational Reserve, Auckland ... a seat where people can sit and enjoy Nature. Stephen would appreciate that.”

Police are still working to find Thorpe’s attacker, who was likely wearing blood-stained clothing after the fatal stabbing.

Anyone with any relevant information has been urged by police to come forward.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.




