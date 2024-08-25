“We have no idea. I just assume that it was with a knife because he died fairly quickly. He went back inside [the tennis club] and there was lots of blood, and he’s died there.”

The victim was single with no children and his only known family was an elderly father in Queensland, Australia.

Andrew described him as eccentric, with a dishevelled appearance which led some to assume he lived on the street. In the last few years, he had told colleagues he suspected he was on the autism spectrum.

“He was a small, slightly built, well-spoken, educated, gentle guy who would just never hurt a fly. It just felt incredibly sad that something has happened like this. It’s so pointless.”

The victim was based in the trust’s office but was not employed by them. He was previously at the University of Auckland and then did contract work for Landcare Research and other organisations. He had two degrees, in chemistry and philosophy, but his main passion was always insects and flora.

“He spends his whole life looking for them,” Andrew said. “He has nine new species named after him.”

“Every day he arrives here at our office underneath the tennis club. He goes into the kitchen, makes himself breakfast, logs on to iNaturalist, looks at the latest postings on insects and plants, then he puts his laptop behind the bar and goes out ... to various places in Auckland and looks for insects and plants.

“He arrives back in the afternoon, puts them on iNaturalist, and that’s his whole life. And that’s what he was doing on Saturday. He walked out of work as he does seven days of the week, 365 days of the year.”

The Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club paid tribute to the man in an email to members today.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we can confirm that we lost a beautiful soul at our club yesterday morning,” the club said.

“This person was present at the club almost every day, working from his couch,” the email said. “He was truly a sincere person who was always happy to talk to everyone.”

The club said it was unable to provide further details and the facility remained closed while police investigated.

“We know that your thoughts are with the person’s whānau and all our members and team who were present at the time of this dreadful event.”

Police were today hunting an offender they believed left the area on foot.

Residents in the area said the attack happened in the middle of a busy Saturday at the club. Emergency services were called at 11.37am and up to 10 police cars rushed to the tennis club. The police Eagle helicopter hovered over the scene for an hour.

Emergency services found the man with critical injuries, and despite the efforts of ambulance officers he died at the scene.

Today, the club grounds and a section of the Blockhouse Bay Recreational Reserve remained cordoned off. Police officers could be seen scouring the grass, with one using a metal detector.

“This is an absolute tragedy, and investigators are working hard to establish the circumstances leading to and following the murder,” Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said.

Ken Lau, who lives opposite the tennis club, said the attack occurred in front of club members and people using the neighbouring reserve.

“The court was busy - it’s a vibrant, busy place on a Saturday. People are playing tennis, bowling, biking. There would have been lots of witnesses.”

Lau did not witness the incident but went to the scene soon afterwards.

“We have lived here for 30 years and we’ve never seen anything like it,” Lau said. “We are scared, you know - it is happening in our own yard.”

Police were going to door-to-door on the street seeking footage from residents’ security cameras. Lau said they had asked for footage between 11am and midday yesterday to check for people walking past the club.

Baldwin said police were gathering any CCTV, dashcam or security footage from the Blockhouse Bay area around 11.30am yesterday.

“Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the Rathlin Street area.

“While we remain open-minded, police believe the offender may have left the scene on foot following the incident.

“We are providing support to those who witnessed what occurred and we would like to speak to anyone who has not yet contacted us.”