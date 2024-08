Police are still seeking a person involved in the incident.

Police officers, including dog units, are at the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club on Rathlin St, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland today. Photo / Dean Purcell

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, and we are providing them with support at this difficult time.

“Police are now making inquiries to understand what has occurred.”

Police yesterday cordoned off the area around the club and recreational reserve.

A scene examination would be carried out over the following days, police said.

The blood was visible just outside the tennis courts next to a disposable vape. A police photographer, wearing a boiler suit, was focused on this area. Armed police were also at the scene.

A man working near the club told the Herald police had come to his work to investigate an alleged assault.

Officers told him they were “looking for someone”, he said.

Police officers have cordoned off the area around the Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club on Rathlin St after an "incident" late on Saturday morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police speak to a bystander at Blockhouse Bay Tennis Club. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police said members of the public could expect to see an increased police presence in the Blockhouse Bay area while inquiries continued.

“We will be speaking to those who witnessed what has occurred and we encourage anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact police as soon as possible,” a police spokesperson said.