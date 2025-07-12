The sea lion pup, whose mother is named Jade, photographed in February. Photo / NZ Sea Lion Trust
A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information after the killings of three sea lions in the Catlins, Southland,
The New Zealand Sea Lion Trust (NZSLT) initially offered $5000, though the involvement of an anonymous benefactor has allowed them to raise the reward for information that will leadto a conviction or convictions for those responsible for the grisly deaths.
The first reward was offered after the shooting of Jade, a female sea lion, and her pup, in late 2024.
Support from Otago Peninsula Eco Restoration Alliance (Opera) and donations from community members allowed NZSLT to increase the reward to a total of $12,000.
Earlier this month, NZSLT extended the reward to apply to the death of a third female sea lion in the Catlins after confirmation by the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai that she had suffered wounds “most consistent with a human induced stabbing”, which required her to be euthanised.
“We are incredibly grateful to receive the most recent financial assistance from our amazing benefactor. These deaths have made it a very tough and emotional year for the trust and all of the volunteers involved,” an NZSLT spokesperson said.
“However, the positive side of this horrific situation has been the responses we have received. It has become clear to us that there are many individuals and organisations in New Zealand that care deeply about our pakake and are as appalled as we are about these senseless deaths.”
NZSLT hopes the increased reward will encourage people to come forward with information that leads to the prosecution of those who committed the crimes.