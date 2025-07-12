The sea lion pup, whose mother is named Jade, photographed in February. Photo / NZ Sea Lion Trust

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information after the killings of three sea lions in the Catlins, Southland,

The New Zealand Sea Lion Trust (NZSLT) initially offered $5000, though the involvement of an anonymous benefactor has allowed them to raise the reward for information that will lead to a conviction or convictions for those responsible for the grisly deaths.

The first reward was offered after the shooting of Jade, a female sea lion, and her pup, in late 2024.

Support from Otago Peninsula Eco Restoration Alliance (Opera) and donations from community members allowed NZSLT to increase the reward to a total of $12,000.

Earlier this month, NZSLT extended the reward to apply to the death of a third female sea lion in the Catlins after confirmation by the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai that she had suffered wounds “most consistent with a human induced stabbing”, which required her to be euthanised.