“We’re seriously upset that this has happened to this little girl. They’re very, very rare, they’re considered nationally vulnerable - the same as our kiwi - and it’s just an appalling act.

“It appears that someone has shot this sea lion ... and the sea lion has continued to have these injuries, and basically starve and die in a really horrible way.

“Shooting [one of] New Zealand’s threatened species is highly illegal ... people need to identify their target and understand their firing zone, so this was not accidental by any means.”

The same pup attracted attention earlier this year when she was born about 60km up the Clutha River, near Tuapeka.

It was a huge blow for the pakake - a threatened species. The population had only returned to the mainland recently and there were few breeding females in the Catlins.

The seal had been shot in the hind end. Its body was being sent to Massey University for an autopsy, but a pellet had already been recovered from it, Cole said.

“The maximum penalty for something like this is two years in jail, or a $250,000 fine.

“We encourage people to contact us please if they do have any [information].”

She struggled to understand why someone would shoot a sea lion.

“It’s just going to slow the recovery - we’ve got less than 10 breeding females in the Catlins area, and so every female is precious. They start breeding at around 4, 5 years old, so this little girl had a few years to go before she was going to contribute to that population, but we’ve lost that future potential now, so really sad.

“It’s absolutely gutting, and seriously frustrating.”

Cole said because seals travel widely throughout their territory, it was not clear where the pup was shot before it was found at the estuary.

Rangers had been checking the other sea lions in the area to see if there had been any other injuries.

She said some people had been uncomfortable about the sea lions’ return to the area, as they found them intimidating, but keeping a distance from them was the best thing to do.

“We encourage people to respect our sea lions, they use our coast and share that space with us. Drive carefully along roads, because they’ll cross roads ... keeping dogs under control.

“Stay back and just watch their fun curious activities from a distance.”

Anyone who wanted to talk to DoC about the event could ring the agency on 0800 DOC HOT.