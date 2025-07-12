Debris and flooding seen at Knowles Bridge in the Motueka Valley last night. Video / Anne Becconsall

A motorist has had a lucky escape after a large tree fell and crushed his vehicle near Tokoroa.

The car hit the tree after it collapsed in high winds near the corner of Tamatea Rd and State Highway 1 around 9pm on Friday.

The tree struck the front of the vehicle, crushing the bonnet and windscreen, and partially damaging the roof.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car and was unharmed.

Emergency services attended, and the vehicle was towed.